2023 General Election Writ Returned

The Electoral Commission has returned the writ for the 2023 General Election, marking the end of the election process.

The writ, issued by the Governor-General on 10 September, directed the Electoral Commission to conduct the election.

“The writ has been returned to the Clerk of the House of Representatives today showing the names of the successful electorate candidates,” says Karl Le Quesne, Chief Electoral Officer.

The Commission has also declared the successful list candidates by publishing a notice in the Gazette and forwarding a return to the Clerk of the House listing the names of the elected list candidates.

David Wilson, Clerk of the House of Representatives, says preparations are under way for the Opening of Parliament.

“The return of the writ is the next step in moving towards New Zealand’s 54th Parliament. Elected candidates come into office as members of Parliament from tomorrow and will be sworn in at the Commission Opening of Parliament,” says Mr Wilson.

A list of successful electorate and list candidates is attached. The dates of the Commission and State Openings of Parliament will be released when available.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2311/Attachment_A_161123_successful_candidates.pdf

