Voting Steady In Port Waikato By-election

Voting is steady in the Port Waikato by-election with more than 3,600 people voting so far.

The by-election is being held to elect a local member of Parliament (MP) for the Port Waikato electorate. Voting opened on Monday 13 November and closes at 7pm on election day, Saturday 25 November.

3,625 ordinary votes were issued at voting places in the first three days of voting between Monday 13 and Wednesday 15 November. Daily advance voting statistics are released on vote.nz.

“You can vote in the by-election if you are enrolled in the Port Waikato electorate,” says Anusha Guler, Deputy Chief Executive Operations.

“If you’re ready to vote now, you can. Remember to take your EasyVote card with you. It makes voting easier, but you can vote without it.

“The times and dates advance voting places are open vary, so check before you go,” says Anusha Guler.

A full list of voting places open between now and election day is available online at vote.nz.

This weekend on Saturday 18 November, voting places will be open at the Waiuku Netball Centre, Waiuku Bowling Club, Harrington Hall and Bledisloe Park Sports Centre in Pukekohe, the Pokeno Community Hall, the Church of St John Before the Latin Gate in Tuakau, the Lion’s Club Rooms in Te Kauwhata and the Naike Community Hall. On Sunday 19 November, voting places will be open at the Waiuku Netball Centre and Bledisloe Park Sports Centre.

The number of voting places will increase on election day, Saturday 25 November, when 37 voting places will be open.

