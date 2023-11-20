Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Asia Pacific Security Innovation Summit

Monday, 20 November 2023, 10:25 am
Press Release: Asia Pacific Network

The fifth annual Asia Pacific Security Innovation (APSI) Summit will be held in Wellington for the first time today with a stellar cast of intentional dignitaries and experts attending the event.

Following the recent Pacific Island Forum and Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) diplomats from Timor Leste, Samoa and Papua New Guinea will be discussing issues affecting the region including the growing competition between China and the United States.

Timor Leste Ambassador Felicidade Guterres’ presence is most welcomed as the island nation celebrated 20 years of independence from Indonesian rule this year.

The Tibetan government in exile has also sent a delegation to the event following the first ever visit to New Zealand by their President Penpa Tsering earlier this year to highlight their concerns over the Chinese occupation of Tibet.

Tibetan Minister Nolzin Dolma has been meeting with Australian MPs to encourage them to take a stronger stand against China in the fight against human rights abuses in her nation.

Turkish Ambassador Omur Unsay will be making an address as tensions rise in the Middle East between the United States and Iran following the war that broke out last month between Israel and the Gaza based terrorist group Hamas.

APSI will also be hosting an International Parliamentary Assembly tomorrow discussing a variety of international security concerns featuring representatives from Australia, Lithuania, New Zealand and Tibet.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The conference finishes with the Strategic Discussion Forum in the evening featuring retired NATO commander Major General Gert-Johannes Hagemann and Anthony Grasso, who is now based in New Zealand but served with the Government Communication Headquarters (GCHQ) one of the United Kingdom’s leading security agencies.

APSI is one of New Zealand's leading political think tanks with representatives in 36 countries and was set up by Professor Anita Abbott with the goal of encouraging strategic partnerships and alliances to address global problems.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Asia Pacific Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


From Glen Johnson In Ukraine: Update On The Counter-Offensive

BUCHAREST, Romania - At the end of September, Nataliya (24), a paramedic from Kharkiv, packed a suitcase with a few essential belongings in her car and fled to Slovakia. Since October 1, women like Nataliya can be called up to military service and are forbidden from leaving the country without special permission. It certainly does not sound like the behaviour of a government that is winning a war. “I don’t see a decent future in Ukraine for at least the next ten years. I don’t want to raise my children or waste my life there. Crises, devastation, crime, and a bankrupt country. And with a government like we have now, this will never end,” said Nataliya. More


Gordon Campbell: On Secret Coalition Talks, Plus A Music Playlist

Routinely, the centre-right complains that Big Government treats people like children. Huh. Have to say, National, Act and New Zealand First are doing a pretty good job of infantilising the New Zealand public. We keep being told “good progress“ is being made in forming the next government, while getting no inkling about what that means in practice. In the information void, it's all guesswork. Maybe Act’s Treaty referendum is still on the table, maybe not. Maybe National’s tax cuts and foreign buyers tax are proving to be stumbling blocks, maybe not. More


 
 
PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo From Ministerial Correspondence

The decision by Foreign Affairs and Trade to remove te reo from Ministerial correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More


Electoral Commmission: Amended Official Results Released

The Electoral Commission has released amended official results for the 2023 General Election. Checks of party, electorate and special votes have been completed and there are no changes to the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats. Turnout remains unchanged at 78.2%. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 