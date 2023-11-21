Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

On World Fisheries Day, NZ Chatham Rise Orange Roughy Loses Sustainability Label

Tuesday, 21 November 2023, 1:04 pm
Press Release: Deep Sea Conservation Coalition

New Zealand orange roughy caught off the east and south Chatham Rise - amounting to around 80% of the New Zealand catch - has lost its sustainability certification from the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) today, with the fishing industry “self-suspending” its own fishery.

Losing the sustainability label is crucial to the industry: it’s a key selling point for consumers in the US which takes more than half New Zealand orange roughy exports.

Environmentalists say the only thing that could save the fishery would be a ban on the thing destroying it - bottom trawling on seamounts, labeling the sustainability change “the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff”.

“The orange roughy fishery has lost its certification for a number of reasons, one of them being that the New Zealand government has withdrawn its stock assessment for this fishery, as it was shown to be wrong,” said Barry Weeber of ECO, a member of the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition (DSCC).

“What was supposed to be a booming fishery was not, with catch rates declining and fish were missing or much reduced from major spawning areas, there was just not the fish there to support this.”

Last year, the MSC recertified the fishery, despite the DSCC informing it of the issues around the stock assessment. Last month, the MSC’s agent in the Pacific, MRAGs, conducted an audit. DSCC coalition coordinator Karli Thomas wrote to them as they started the audit, setting out concerns over the sustainability of the fishery.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The NZ bottom trawl industry is trying to save face by "self-suspending" their MSC certification because if they didn't do so, the MSC would have had to do it for them. There is no way that deep sea fish bottom trawled off their seamount breeding grounds from a population without a stock assessment can be passed off as sustainable,” said Thomas.


The news comes as the DSCC today released a video to mark World Fisheries Day (see download link below), calling for a ban on bottom trawling on seamounts. Greenpeace Oceans Campaigner Ellie Hooper said a ban is the only thing that’s going to save orange roughy.

“If the New Zealand fishing industry had stopped trawling seamounts decades ago, the orange roughy fishery would not be in the appalling state it's in today. It's way past time for the government to step in and close these biodiversity hotspots to bottom trawling, once and for all.

“We want a fishing industry to be proud of, not an international embarrassment that even the MSC can't sugar-coat any longer,” said Hooper.

The DSCC argues the certification should also be stripped from the rest of this destructive fishery. In particular, during the most recent stock assessment process, scientists warned that the stock assessment for the Northwest Chatham Rise sub stock was not reliable, but the decision was taken only to acknowledge it was more uncertain because there had not been enough investigation into it. This is the very opposite of the precautionary principle, which calls for erring on the side of caution, and conservation, where there is inadequate data.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Deep Sea Conservation Coalition on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


From Glen Johnson In Ukraine: Update On The Counter-Offensive

BUCHAREST, Romania - At the end of September, Nataliya (24), a paramedic from Kharkiv, packed a suitcase with a few essential belongings in her car and fled to Slovakia. Since October 1, women like Nataliya can be called up to military service and are forbidden from leaving the country without special permission. It certainly does not sound like the behaviour of a government that is winning a war. “I don’t see a decent future in Ukraine for at least the next ten years. I don’t want to raise my children or waste my life there. Crises, devastation, crime, and a bankrupt country. And with a government like we have now, this will never end,” said Nataliya. More


Gordon Campbell: On Secret Coalition Talks, Plus A Music Playlist

Routinely, the centre-right complains that Big Government treats people like children. Huh. Have to say, National, Act and New Zealand First are doing a pretty good job of infantilising the New Zealand public. We keep being told “good progress“ is being made in forming the next government, while getting no inkling about what that means in practice. In the information void, it's all guesswork. Maybe Act’s Treaty referendum is still on the table, maybe not. Maybe National’s tax cuts and foreign buyers tax are proving to be stumbling blocks, maybe not. More


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 