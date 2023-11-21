Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Note Published: Freshwater Planning, Farmers, And Financial Interests

Tuesday, 21 November 2023, 1:55 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General

On 15 November, the Auditor-General issued declarations under section 6 of the Local Authorities (Members’ Interests) Act 1968 to several Councillors at Otago Regional Council. The Councillors have a financial interest in freshwater planning decisions, and applied for declarations to enable them to participate in discussions and decisions relating to ORC’s new Land and Water Regional Plan.

The declarations applied only to the Councillors’ financial interests in the new plan. They don't apply to any non-financial conflicts of interest the Councillors may have.

We have published this note because it will be helpful for councillors with financial interests in plans under the Resource Management Act 1991.

The Ministry for the Environment notes that all regional councils and unitary authorities need to have amended freshwater policy statements and plans notified by the end of 2024 and operational by 2026.

For the benefit of other councils whose members might have financial interests in freshwater planning decisions, this note:

We’d like your feedback: Our website includes a feedback form. Please tell us if you found our information useful.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Office of the Auditor-General on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Coalitions, And Hostage Deals

Reportedly, National has finalised the details of its separate policy programmes with (a) the Act Party and (b) with New Zealand First. Terrific. Yet surprisingly, it has only been in the last 36 hours that Winston Peters and David Seymour have seen the agreements that each of them has reached with Christopher Luxon. What could possibly go wrong? One might feel equally anxious about the question marks over the spoils of office, and who gets what... More

From Glen Johnson In Ukraine: Update On The Counter-Offensive

BUCHAREST, Romania - At the end of September, Nataliya (24), a paramedic from Kharkiv, packed a suitcase with a few essential belongings in her car and fled to Slovakia. Since October 1, women like Nataliya can be called up to military service and are forbidden from leaving the country without special permission. It certainly does not sound like the behaviour of a government that is winning a war. “I don’t see a decent future in Ukraine for at least the next ten years. I don’t want to raise my children or waste my life there. Crises, devastation, crime, and a bankrupt country. And with a government like we have now, this will never end,” said Nataliya... More


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 