Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealand’s Most In Need Citizens Missing Out On Government Services

Wednesday, 22 November 2023, 9:31 am
Press Release: TechnologyOne

New Zealand’s most in need citizens are the least likely to engage with government support via digital channels, according to the largest study of its kind, as a lack of empathy in service design contributes to growing digital disadvantage.

Global ERP software company, TechnologyOne, commissioned the report, New Zealand Digital Citizens Continuing the Journey with Empathy’, from independent economics consultants, IBRS. It is the largest evaluation of citizens’ thoughts on government services with responses from more than 2,800 participants across New Zealand. The research found that despite the significant effort to close the digital divide with national connectivity programs, the less financially stable an individual is, the less likely they are to engage with government services online.

Less than four in ten (38%) people with ‘precarious’ financial status – defined as having bills they may be unable to pay on time or debt that will take time to pay off – are actively using local government services, compared to more than six in ten (62%) financially ‘comfortable’ citizens – a significant difference of 24 percent. Similarly, 67 percent of citizens with lower financial status use central government services versus 74 percent of financially comfortable citizens, a difference of seven percent between the opposing social categories. The research found central government services had been actively used by 43 percent of citizens for more than four years prior to COVID, however this number increased significantly to 70 percent during the pandemic.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Today, most citizens believe local and central government services provide convenience (64% and 62% respectively) and save them time (56% and 54% respectively). However, citizens would like both local and central governments to ‘make information easier to find’ (30% and 38% respectively) while over a quarter (28%) would like clearer instructions on ‘how to do things or get services’. Citizens from precarious socioeconomic backgrounds were also more interested in ‘clearly showing entitlements and obligations’ and ‘more human support’.

Dr Joseph Sweeney, IBRS Senior Advisor who led the research, said, What these findings highlight is a clear distinction between people being able to access digital services and successfully engage government services on offer and those that can’t. New Zealand has worked hard to close the ‘digital divide’, but it has been replaced by ‘digital disadvantage’ and we must now address the root causes that go beyond connectivity. Rather than focusing on big innovations that require significant investment, it is better to focus on enriching existing services with empathic delivery design principles that educate and guide citizens through the service.” 

John Mazenier, New Zealand’s Country Manager for TechnologyOne, added: “These findings reinforce the positive impact investment into the digitalisation of core systems has had on New Zealand’s government services. Software as a Service (SaaS) plays a crucial role in providing flexible services, enhancing operational resilience, and meeting citizens’ needs. However, the research identified that further improvement doesn't require significant new investment in technology. In fact, once the right core is in place, the focus can turn to community needs. By adding empathy to existing digital services, agencies and councils can dramatically improve the uptake, engagement and, most importantly, equity of service delivery.”

Craig Young, CEO, Technology Users Association of New Zealand, said: “While digital transformation in Aotearoa has indeed brought numerous services online, the emphasis often prioritised organisational outcomes over user experience and universal accessibility. This report contributes to ongoing work and dialogue on digital inclusivity, providing insights and data to steer future strategies and implementations towards a more inclusive and user-centric digital ecosystem.”

View the findings and download the full report here.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from TechnologyOne on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Coalitions & Hostage Deals

Reportedly, National has finalised the details of its separate policy programmes with the Act Party and New Zealand First. Terrific. Yet surprisingly, Peters and Seymour have seen the agreements that each of them has reached with Luxon only in the last thirty-six hours. What could possibly go wrong? Could there be some serious brinkmanship over whether Peters or Seymour gets to become Deputy PM? More


From Glen Johnson In Ukraine: Update On The Counter-Offensive

BUCHAREST, Romania - At the end of September, Nataliya (24), a paramedic from Kharkiv, packed a suitcase with a few essential belongings in her car and fled to Slovakia. Since October 1, women like Nataliya can be called up to military service and are forbidden from leaving the country without special permission. It certainly does not sound like the behaviour of a government that is winning a war. “I don’t see a decent future in Ukraine for at least the next ten years. I don’t want to raise my children or waste my life there. Crises, devastation, crime, and a bankrupt country. And with a government like we have now, this will never end,” said Nataliya... More


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 