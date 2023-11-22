Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Revealing Poll Shows People See Te Tiriti O Waitangi As Partnership

Wednesday, 22 November 2023, 12:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Human Rights Commission

Seventy per cent of New Zealanders believe it is important for Māori and non-Māori to decide together on an equal footing how te Tiriti o Waitangi is honoured.

This is one of the crucial findings for Aotearoa of a Horizon Research survey conducted for Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission earlier this month. It also found 80% of New Zealanders think respectful discussion of racial issues is important.

“Te Tiriti is our founding human rights document in Aotearoa New Zealand, and as this survey highlights, most people want us to build on it as a source of strength for our country,” says the Commission’s Rongomau Taketake (Indigenous Rights partner) Claire Charters.

Sixty-four per cent of those surveyed agreed that working together requires more careful listening and understanding and less political rhetoric.

“Te Tiriti o Waitangi is well recognised as a partnership between Māori and non-Māori, and both parties should be making decisions about the future together, on an equal playing field,” says Charters.

“In that sense, it’s not the government alone nor Māori alone who have the final say, but it’s both working together,” says Charters.

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt says “while the government of the day could propose something like a referendum on how te Tiriti is applied, such a move needs to be with the agreement of its treaty partner, Māori.”

More than 500 Māori signed te Tiriti o Waitangi in 1840, representing many iwi and hapū in Aotearoa.

“People generally want decisions around te Tiriti to proceed with care, and that can happen when government treats its treaty partner as an equal,” says Hunt “and people need to understand that te Tiriti benefits everyone in Aotearoa.”

More education needed

Education is pivotal if the rights within te Tiriti o Waitangi are to be realised for everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand, says Charters.

One of the Commission’s functions under the Human Rights Act is to promote a better understanding of the human rights dimensions of theTreaty of Waitangiand their relationship with domestic and international human rights law. The Commission itself is on a journey to becoming an organisation that reflects te Tiriti o Waitangi in its work, culture, staff capability, and structures.

The Horizon survey finds 83% of adult New Zealanders believe that a country where everyone knows its history is important. Only 58% believe they are informed about te Tiriti o Waitangi and 32% say they are uninformed. Only 13% have read te Tiriti o Waitangi (te reo Māori version), and 23% have read the English translation of the Māori text. Overall, 32% haven’t read any version or summary of the Treaty/ Te Tiriti.

Charters says that as expected, the survey showed divergent views among New Zealanders. For example, there were lower levels of agreement that Te Tiriti applies to everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand, not just Māori (58% agreed). Furthermore, only 49% agreed that Te Tiriti relates to human rights, which represents an opportunity for education amongst New Zealanders.

“There is more work to be done to build a shared understanding of te Tiriti o Waitangi and our roles and responsibilities,” says Charters.

The National Library of New Zealand, followed by the Waitangi Tribunal and history books/websites were the most trusted sources to provide accurate information about the Treaty. The Human Rights Commission was the fifth most trusted source.

The survey was conducted nationwide between 2nd and 7th November 2023. There were 1,076 respondents aged 18+, representing New Zealand’s adult population. At a 95% confidence level, the survey has a maximum margin of error of ±3% overall.

Poll results are available here.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Coalitions & Hostage Deals

Reportedly, National has finalised the details of its separate policy programmes with the Act Party and New Zealand First. Terrific. Yet surprisingly, Peters and Seymour have seen the agreements that each of them has reached with Luxon only in the last thirty-six hours. What could possibly go wrong? Could there be some serious brinkmanship over whether Peters or Seymour gets to become Deputy PM? More


From Glen Johnson In Ukraine: Update On The Counter-Offensive

BUCHAREST, Romania - At the end of September, Nataliya (24), a paramedic from Kharkiv, packed a suitcase with a few essential belongings in her car and fled to Slovakia. Since October 1, women like Nataliya can be called up to military service and are forbidden from leaving the country without special permission. It certainly does not sound like the behaviour of a government that is winning a war. “I don’t see a decent future in Ukraine for at least the next ten years. I don’t want to raise my children or waste my life there. Crises, devastation, crime, and a bankrupt country. And with a government like we have now, this will never end,” said Nataliya... More


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

