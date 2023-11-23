Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government Grinches Risk Stealing Christmas For Thousands Of Social Workers Owed A Pay Rise

Thursday, 23 November 2023, 3:55 pm
Press Release: PSA

The Government is dragging the chain over agreed pay equity payments for thousands of social workers in community and iwi organisations a year after promising to pay these workers fairly.

"It’s disappointing that these significant payments boosting the income of this important female dominated workforce continues to languish for so many a year after the announcement," said Melissa Woolley, Assistant Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

The average full-time worker would see an increase in annual income of $20,000-30,000 - the long overdue payments were agreed to be funded by Cabinet in June of this year and followed an announcement by Ministers on 24 November last year. The agreement covered 4,600 social workers.

Workers and employers celebrate historic decision to extend pay equity to all community-based social workers

"We’ve just been informed by the Deputy Chief Executives of Oranga Tamariki and the Ministry of Social Development that the important work of finalising changes to contracts for the various employers so they can pay the higher rates won’t be finalised till 22 December," said Woolley.

"We understand Te Whatu Ora, the other significant funder of employers of social workers, is also facing delays processing contracts.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"This means thousands of social workers will be waiting well into the New Year before they actually get the extra income into their bank accounts. While some workers are getting paid this side of Christmas, this delay for so many others is just not good enough.

"These social workers have been undervalued for so long and the Government clearly agreed which is why it supported this process to right this wrong. But this latest delay is simply unacceptable for these workers who are, like many New Zealanders, are doing it tough as the rising cost of living squeezes their household budgets.

"We are talking about significant pay increases which will go a long way to not only properly valuing the important work they do, but also help to retain valuable workers and attract more to the profession.

Sarah Anderson has been working in this area in Dunedin for nearly five years and says the delay is frustrating.

"All of us are under stress from the rising cost of living - my mortgage has gone up $300 a fortnight this year and this payment will make a huge difference to my household budget and so how I can support my whānau. Right now, I can’t plan for Christmas - I’m just in limbo like all my colleagues.

"I hope the payment comes soon - it will be great for our profession and will finally recognise the important job we do for the whānau who need our help in our community."

"The PSA calls on Oranga Tamariki, the Ministry of Social Development and Te Whatu Ora to make it a priority to process the changes to contracts of employers so these thousands of social workers can begin receiving their higher pay by Christmas. Please don’t be grinches," said Melissa Woolley.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Coalitions & Hostage Deals

Reportedly, National has finalised the details of its separate policy programmes with the Act Party and New Zealand First. Terrific. Yet surprisingly, Peters and Seymour have seen the agreements that each of them has reached with Luxon only in the last thirty-six hours. What could possibly go wrong? Could there be some serious brinkmanship over whether Peters or Seymour gets to become Deputy PM? More


From Glen Johnson In Ukraine: Update On The Counter-Offensive

BUCHAREST, Romania - At the end of September, Nataliya (24), a paramedic from Kharkiv, packed a suitcase with a few essential belongings in her car and fled to Slovakia. Since October 1, women like Nataliya can be called up to military service and are forbidden from leaving the country without special permission. It certainly does not sound like the behaviour of a government that is winning a war. “I don’t see a decent future in Ukraine for at least the next ten years. I don’t want to raise my children or waste my life there. Crises, devastation, crime, and a bankrupt country. And with a government like we have now, this will never end,” said Nataliya... More


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 