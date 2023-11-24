Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Letter To Officials - Gaza Conflict And Impact Of Sexual Violence

Friday, 24 November 2023, 9:53 am
Press Release: TOAH-NNEST

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, and Leader of the Opposition Chris Hipkins, tēnā korua,

Te Ohaaki A Hine-National Network Ending Sexual Violence Together (TOAH-NNEST) Paetakawaenga is the executive body of Aotearoa New Zealand’s national network of those working to eliminate sexual violence in our country. The Paetakawaenga are writing to you with deep distress over the ongoing conflict in Palestine and Israel, and in particular the ongoing and unacceptable civilian deaths in Gaza.

Given our day-to-day professional experiences of supporting victims of sexual violence, we feel compelled to raise our voices for those in this region currently suffering from the harms of war violence. We call upon the government of New Zealand to add its voice with urgency to those of so many others internationally to demand a ceasefire by all parties and to seek peaceful solutions to the ongoing disputes in that region.

We believe that diplomatic solutions are desperately required and that violence will never solve these disputes. We are extremely concerned about the generational impacts of such violence. Our experiences of supporting victims of violence-related trauma have proven that such trauma has deep and long-lasting negative impacts.

TOAH-NNEST Paetakawaenga abhors all forms of violence and we are deeply concerned at reports of sexual violence occurring in this conflict. Longstanding evidence demonstrates that conflict creates the exact conditions in which sexual violence is able to take place with impunity. We are also concerned about the many vulnerable people, and in particular, children, who are at risk of sexual violence, sale, trafficking, and exploitation, due to the destruction of their homes, disconnection from, or the injury or death of, their protective adult networks.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Aotearoa New Zealand has a proud tradition of standing bravely against human rights violations and abuses at home and around the world and we call upon you as our representatives to stand up and take that approach in this situation. We call for the return of all hostages and extra-judicially held prisoners.

We call on the New Zealand government to use its voice, actions, and resources to help prevent sexual violence and avoid allowing the creation of further victims during and following this conflict, and to support the healing needs of those harmed.

We appreciate you giving your attention to this matter and keenly look forward to your response.

He maungarongo te whenua, he whakaaro pai ki nga tangata katoa.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from TOAH-NNEST on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Coalitions & Hostage Deals

Reportedly, National has finalised the details of its separate policy programmes with the Act Party and New Zealand First. Terrific. Yet surprisingly, Peters and Seymour have seen the agreements that each of them has reached with Luxon only in the last thirty-six hours. What could possibly go wrong? Could there be some serious brinkmanship over whether Peters or Seymour gets to become Deputy PM? More


From Glen Johnson In Ukraine: Update On The Counter-Offensive

BUCHAREST, Romania - At the end of September, Nataliya (24), a paramedic from Kharkiv, packed a suitcase with a few essential belongings in her car and fled to Slovakia. Since October 1, women like Nataliya can be called up to military service and are forbidden from leaving the country without special permission. It certainly does not sound like the behaviour of a government that is winning a war. “I don’t see a decent future in Ukraine for at least the next ten years. I don’t want to raise my children or waste my life there. Crises, devastation, crime, and a bankrupt country. And with a government like we have now, this will never end,” said Nataliya... More


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 