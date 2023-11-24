Yes Minister – The Federation Is Looking Forward To Working With You

The country’s leading primary and community health body, The Federation of Primary Health (FPHANZ), is looking forward to working with the incoming Minster of Health.

Federation Chair, Steve Chadwick, says they are eager to continue the work with government, to raise

awareness of, and advocate for, key community health issues.

“We look forward to welcoming Dr Reti and will be inviting him to our February workshop to look at ways the Federation can continue to support the planning and implementation of key community health related elements into the health sector landscape,” she says.

Ms Chadwick says most people understand the significant challenges facing the health sector however the Federation is uniquely placed to inform potential solutions that have foundations in community health.

“Understanding and getting the community health sector working effectively is absolutely critical to the success of the wider health service,” says Ms Chadwick. “If we don’t effectively manage health at a community level then we run the very real risk of far more serious problems presenting at a higher level of care which can be costly,” says Ms Chadwick.

The Federation sees that ensuring a seamless continuation of critical services, post-election, is important.

“With a wide range of community services represented in the Federation membership, we are well connected to communicate with those areas as well as feeding back to Minister Reti and his key staff, on issues affecting the sector. We look forward to continuing our kōrero and relationship with Dr Reti over the next three years,” she says.

