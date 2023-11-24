Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Coalition Agreements Reflect Election Promises - Now To Delivery

Friday, 24 November 2023, 11:24 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is welcoming today’s Coalition Agreements as reflective of what kiwis voted for last month, and an endorsement for reform.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams said:

“If we have learned anything from the last Government it is that words are not enough - it is delivery that matters. Here at the Taxpayers’ Union, there is much to celebrate in these agreements furthering our core mission of lower taxes, less waste, and more accountability.

“So on Monday, let’s get on with it.”

