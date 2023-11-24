Freight Industry Bodies NRC And NTA Welcome New Transport Minister Simeon Brown

Freight industry bodies National Road Carriers Association (NRC) and NZ Trucking Association (NTA) have welcomed the appointment of Simeon Brown as Transport Minister in incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s newly announced Cabinet line-up.

“We look forward to working with Simeon, who we have established a good relationship with over the last year or two,” said NRC CEO Justin Tighe-Umbers.

“There are stiff challenges ahead. To achieve what we need to will require collaboration across the transport and road construction sectors.”

NTA CEO David Boyce said the industry looked forward to the infrastructure and roading improvements announced by Mr Luxon as part of National’s coalition agreements with ACT and New Zealand First.

These include the establishment of an infrastructure agency to help deliver modern reliable infrastructure by improving funding procurement and delivery and beginning work on 13 new roads of national significance and four major public transport upgrades.

Mr Luxon also announced the new Government will progress the infrastructure fund proposed by New Zealand First with $1.2 billion in funding for regional infrastructure.

“There is a lot to do but we like the new Government’s focus on productivity and efficiency that can be further enhanced with emissions reductions,” said Boyce.

“It’s important we get moving on these improvements immediately because road freight is a critical sector that delivers 93 per cent of goods for New Zealanders every day. We mustn’t waste any more time,” said Tighe-Umbers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

