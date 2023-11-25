Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ First Coalition Gain a Threat to the Environment and Public Participation

Saturday, 25 November 2023, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Coromandel Watchdog

The NZ First has already threatened the environment and communities with their “fast track” law change plan that will give Ministers unilateral powers to issue mining consents without public processes, says Coromandel Watchdog of Hauraki spokesperson Catherine Delahunty.

“Their policies supported by rest of Govt are an extraordinary attack on communities right to participate and on the roles of DOC and local councils in considering access agreements and consents for mining. The approach is more like dictatorship than leadership on an issue of huge public interest, especially on the public conservation lands. If they can take away all public scrutiny and participation fought for by communities they will inspire the kind of national public outcry not seen since the huge march against National’s proposal to mine National Parks and Schedule 4 conservation land in 2010,” Ms Delahunty said.

“The importance of protecting biodiversity, water and the climate is well understood in 2023, but Shane Jones is acting as if the only issue is jobs. There are more jobs in regions such as Hauraki in low impact recreation related tourism than digging up or blasting under mountains. But the most bizarre plan led by NZ First relates to removing all opportunity to participate in scrutiny of mining applications. This takes us back to the 1970s when miners had automatic privileges and communities had no voice. It cannot be tolerated because although the new Government don’t have any respect for the environment or people’s right to protect it, it’s a core value for many sections of our communities.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Ms Delahunty said the new Minister of Regional Development has recently made poorly informed comments about the opposition to the Wharekirauponga mining proposal neat Whangamata which is the home of a endangered 200 million year old frog species.

“The risks of mining are long term in local areas and the profits go offshore which is why projects need public scrutiny not uninformed advocacy by a Government who plan to be exclude all except their Ministers from making these critical decisions”.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Coromandel Watchdog on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The New Government’s Great Leap Backwards

After all the cries of “Are we there yet?” New Zealand does now indeed have a new government. And as incoming PM Christopher Luxon worked his way through the policy details/division of spoils, the process of government formation sounded less like a cut-throat boardroom battle, and more like one of those wimpy liberal events where care is taken that every kid goes home with a prize. More


Government: National, ACT, & NZ First To Deliver For All Kiwis

The new coalition government of National, ACT, & NZ First will be stable, effective, and will deliver for all Kiwis. "Despite the challenging economic environment, New Zealanders can look forward to a better future because of the changes the new Government will make ... We believe in this country. We are ambitious for it. We know that, with the right leadership, the right policies and the right direction, together New Zealanders can make this an even better country," says incoming PM Christopher Luxon. More

ALSO:


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 