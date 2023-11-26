NANZ'S Dumping OF NZs World Leading Anti-smoking Legislation

“Your actions reveal your ideology”

The NANZ govt (National, Act, New Zealand First) has nailed its discredited neoliberal colours to its capitalist mast by dumping New Zealand’s world leading anti-smoking legislation. This legislation would have banned cigarettes for the next generation.

Difficult to see this move enabling capitalism to regain a responsible and human face as Peters has said he would like.

Profit driven tobacco companies rather than New Zealanders will benefit.

Same will be true for businesses owning charter schools.

Also oil companies with the lifting of oil and gas exploration at the expense of the environment

With blind faith in market-led reforms at the heart of neo-liberalism, it is probably pay-back time for the donors of the Government’s parties.

Luxon, Peters and Seymour are leading a race to the bottom

