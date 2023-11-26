Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NANZ'S Dumping OF NZs World Leading Anti-smoking Legislation

Sunday, 26 November 2023, 2:42 pm
Press Release: Progressive Party Aotearoa NZ

“Your actions reveal your ideology”

The NANZ govt (National, Act, New Zealand First) has nailed its discredited neoliberal colours to its capitalist mast by dumping New Zealand’s world leading anti-smoking legislation. This legislation would have banned cigarettes for the next generation.

Difficult to see this move enabling capitalism to regain a responsible and human face as Peters has said he would like.

Profit driven tobacco companies rather than New Zealanders will benefit. 

Same will be true for businesses owning charter schools.

Also oil companies with the lifting of oil and gas exploration at the expense of the environment

With blind faith in market-led reforms at the heart of neo-liberalism, it is probably pay-back time for the donors of the Government’s parties.

Luxon, Peters and Seymour are leading a race to the bottom

Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: National, ACT, & NZ First To Deliver For All Kiwis

The new coalition government of National, ACT, & NZ First will be stable, effective, and will deliver for all Kiwis. "Despite the challenging economic environment, New Zealanders can look forward to a better future because of the changes the new Government will make ... We believe in this country. We are ambitious for it. We know that, with the right leadership, the right policies and the right direction, together New Zealanders can make this an even better country," says incoming PM Christopher Luxon. More

ALSO:


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

