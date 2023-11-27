NZCTU Presents Briefing For The Incoming Government

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions has today provided its briefing for the incoming government.
NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff said
since 2017, the country has made significant progress on a
range of economic and social
issues.
“Under the last Government,
many measures improved. Child poverty has fallen.
Unemployment reached record lows. The minimum wage increased
by 44 percent. Benefits were increased and linked to wages
rather than inflation. Paid parental leave was extended to
26 weeks, and sick leave was doubled. All of these changes
helped to deliver a more equitable Aotearoa and helped to
ensure that some of the poorest New Zealanders had a real
boost in their quality of life. We hope that the progress
made to date continues under this new
government.
“New Zealand needs to
become the best country in the world to be a worker, by
creating good work, and building a more productive,
sustainable, and inclusive
economy."
To continue making progress
the incoming government should prioritise action in areas
such as:
• Work to eliminate the
barriers that disadvantage kaimahi
Māori
• Increasing the minimum wage
to the living wage
• Continue
working to improve pay equity
•
Reform the Holidays Act
•
Criminalising wage theft
• Introduce
corporate manslaughter legislation
•
Eliminate migrant labour
exploitation
• Ratify all
International Labour Organization fundamental
conventions
• Increase the capacity
of New Zealand’s labour and health and safety
regulators
• Support vocational
education and workforce
development
• Continue to plan for
just transitions
• Rebalancing the
tax system
• Increase the supply of
affordable housing
• Establish a
Ministry of Green Works to close our infrastructure
gap
• Improve competition in key
sectors
“There are also a range of
areas where the CTU believes that the incoming governments
agenda could do with fresh ideas. Reversing progress on
honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi; repealing the Fair Pay
Agreements Act; reinstating 90-day trials for all
businesses; continuing to misclassify employees as
contractors; stopping further work on social income
insurance; cutting public sector funding; and repealing the
Reserve Bank’s employment mandate are not going to
help.
“If implemented, these
policies will take New Zealand backwards. They represent
outdated ideas that have been proven not to
work.
“This briefing is just the start of
the work that the incoming government will need to complete.
There is much to do, and every day that action is delayed in
these areas real workers and families suffer across New
Zealand. The NZCTU wants to engage with government urgently
on these issues and more.
“We passionately believe in making New Zealand the best country in the world to be a worker through the creation of good work. Regardless of the differences between the trade union movement and the political parties that comprise the new government, we stand ready to work constructively with government, delivering positive policies that will make this aspiration a reality.”