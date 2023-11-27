Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Unprecedented Nitrate Contamination Map Of NZ Launched By Greenpeace With Challenge To New Agriculture Minister

Monday, 27 November 2023, 9:25 am
Press Release: Greenpeace

Greenpeace has today launched a groundbreaking interactive map indicating nitrate contamination levels of drinking water across New Zealand, warning of health risks from the higher nitrate concentrations.

The launch comes with a challenge to the Act Party’s new associate Agriculture Minister, Andrew Hoggard, to act on behalf of all rural families.

Russel Norman, Greenpeace Aotearoa executive director, says: "With Andrew Hoggard most recently in charge, Federated Farmers has run a long campaign to delay and dilute regulation to protect fresh water from dairy industry pollution. They’re one of the main reasons New Zealand has such badly polluted rivers and such dangerous levels of nitrate contamination in rural drinking water."

"My challenge to Andrew Hoggard, now that he is the associate minister, is to act in everyone’s interest as the Government is supposed to do, instead of just the intensive dairy industry."

Using thousands of data points, the Know Your Nitrate map allows users to zoom in and out of regions to see colour-coded indications of local nitrate contamination levels. Users can browse the map or search for their own address.

The map is the culmination of two years of Greenpeace’s free nitrate testing programme through which the organisation has created the largest dataset of its kind in New Zealand showing nitrate levels in household bore water supplies.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"Everyone has a right to safe drinking water. Nobody should have to wonder whether the water from their kitchen tap could be making their family sick, but for many rural New Zealanders, that is a very real concern," says Norman.

Scientists warn that 800,000 New Zealanders are at risk of exposure to hazardous levels of nitrate. Up to 100 cases of bowel cancer and 40 deaths every year could be attributable to nitrate contamination of drinking water. Families in rural areas impacted by intensive dairy and high synthetic nitrogen fertiliser use are more likely to be exposed.

"The Know Your Nitrate map is designed to inform and warn the public of the potential health risks of nitrate in drinking water. Nitrate has no odour, taste or colour and is the most pervasive water contaminant in New Zealand.

"Rural people on self-supply household bore water are the most likely to be unaware of their exposure to hazardous levels of nitrate. There is no official testing or publicly available data kept on the quality of domestic self-supply tap water even though hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders rely on household bores for their daily drinking water," says Norman.

Emerging evidence shows that nitrate contamination at levels well below the current New Zealand drinking standard presents a risk of reproductive impacts on babies in utero and of bowel cancer.

Norman says that "What’s surprising is that while the Greenpeace Know Your Nitrate map visually shows the extent of nitrate contamination in New Zealand based on the large set of data we have gathered, there are still significant data gaps due to the lack of official monitoring.

"Many rural New Zealand families in high-risk areas are drinking water from their kitchen taps without knowing whether it is contaminated with nitrates or how high those contamination levels are. Unless they pay to get it tested themselves, they have no way to know."

"For household bore users to truly ‘know your nitrate,’ only a direct test of your tap water will show you and your family's nitrate exposure, and we encourage anyone living in rural areas to get their water tested."

The data underlying the Greenpeace map is mostly self-supply bore users in rural areas at risk of high nitrate exposure, but it also shows a number of substantial public water supplies exceeding health risk limits. Examples include Richmond, Gore, Rolleston and Kaikohe, each of which supplies water for hundreds or sometimes thousands of people.

Dr Tim Chambers of Otago University, who provided public water supply data to the project, says, "It is concerning to see the level of nitrate exposure in public supplies above levels that international studies have observed associations with cancer and reproductive risks."

"This is a commendable tool which helps provide information to the public on worsening nitrate contamination in drinking water."

Russel Norman says, "The project would not have been possible but for the willingness of impacted communities who consent to use of their data, and we’re greatly appreciative of the University research scientists and those in public service and regional councils who have provided essential data and expertise."

The largest sources of nitrate contamination in New Zealand are cow urine and synthetic nitrogen fertiliser.

Greenpeace is calling on all political parties to take action to protect New Zealanders’ drinking water sources from nitrate contamination by cutting use of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser use and lowering dairy cow stocking rates.

Background images and video here:

https://drive.google.com/ drive/folders/1O3yNNGyY_ DbLa5SA2-gNCdZnY-Rpylfv

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: National, ACT, & NZ First To Deliver For All Kiwis

The new coalition government of National, ACT, & NZ First will be stable, effective, and will deliver for all Kiwis. "Despite the challenging economic environment, New Zealanders can look forward to a better future because of the changes the new Government will make ... We believe in this country. We are ambitious for it. We know that, with the right leadership, the right policies and the right direction, together New Zealanders can make this an even better country," says incoming PM Christopher Luxon. More

ALSO:


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 