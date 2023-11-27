Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

VOYCE Whakarongo-mai: New Government Must Uphold Parental Responsibility To Children In Care.

Monday, 27 November 2023, 10:26 am
Press Release: VOYCE Whakarongo Mai


VOYCE - Whakarongo-Mai welcomes the new Government and looks forward to working with them to ensure that all tamariki and rangatahi live with love and mana.

Tamariki in care are some of our most structurally marginalized children. VOYCE would like to take this opportunity to highlight the important role of parental responsibility the new Government now holds for the roughly 4,500 children who are currently in the care of the state. As our new Government prepares to take on this responsibility, VOYCE - Whakarongo-Mai, would like to remind the Government of their obligations.

These obligations are laid out in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) and have been given voice through the Six Promises collated by care experienced rangatahi.

In the lead up to the election VOYCE - Whakarongo-Mai, led by care experienced young leaders, brought a petition to parliament asking each political party to sign and honour the Six Promises and commit to working collaboratively to ensure that these are upheld.

VOYCE - Whakarongo-Mai was encouraged to note National and ACT party representatives supported the petition and vocalised their party’s support and commitment to ensuring these promises were kept in the next term of Parliament.

These include the promise to (1) ensure that all children and young people whom the Government has parental responsibility for are provided with their basic needs, including safe, warm and stable housing, access to kai, and the support and care they require to do more than just survive, but to thrive.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

They include the promise to (2) ensure that children and young people in care have safety and stability, and to make certain that when a child is brought into care that they are kept safe and provided with the same love, care and manaaki that our political leaders would endeavour to offer to their own children.

These promises also involve (3) supporting children and young people to attain their personal goals, hopes, dreams and aspirations through ensuring that children and young people in care can engage in education in a manner which meets their needs. They also include the commitment to ensuring that (4) young people and children in care receive health care which is appropriate and consistent, and that (5) children in care are empowered to have a voice in the decisions being made about them and their future.

The Government also has a responsibility to ensure that (6) children and young people in care are supported to feel confident about who they are, that they receive the opportunity to learn about their whakapapa, and to be connected to their whānau and culture.

These promises are basic commitments which any good parent would strive to uphold to for their own children.

VOYCE - Whakarongo-Mai looks forward to working alongside the Government to support them in performing this important role as the state parent and guardian for children in care, and to support our Government in ensuring that every child and young person within state care lives with love and mana.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from VOYCE Whakarongo Mai on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The New Government’s Policies Of Yesteryear

Routinely, Winston Peters is described as the kingmaker who gets to decide when the centre right or the centre-left has a turn at running this country. He also plays a less heralded but equally important role as the scapegoat who can be blamed for killing taxes that his senior partners never much wanted in the first place.
Neither Jacinda Ardern nor Grant Robertson for example, really wanted a capital gains tax, for fear of Labour copping the “tax and spend“ label that they ended up being saddled with, anyway. Usefully though, Labour could tell the party faithful that it was wicked old Winston who killed the CGT... More

Government: National, ACT, & NZ First To Deliver For All Kiwis

The new coalition government of National, ACT, & NZ First will be stable, effective, and will deliver for all Kiwis. "Despite the challenging economic environment, New Zealanders can look forward to a better future because of the changes the new Government will make ... We believe in this country. We are ambitious for it. We know that, with the right leadership, the right policies and the right direction, together New Zealanders can make this an even better country," says incoming PM Christopher Luxon... More

ALSO:


 
 
Labour Party: Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

The Labour Party has called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza & Israel to halt the appalling attacks and violence so that a journey to a lasting peace can begin. “Along with other New Zealanders we are appalled by the devastation and loss of life. We recognise the grief of communities in New Zealand who have connections with those in the conflict,” says Chris Hipkins. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 