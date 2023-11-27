Woman Arrested For Peaceful Counter-protest: New Zealand’s Police Must Protect Right To Peaceful Protest

At the pro-Palestinian protest on
Auckland’s Queen Street on Saturday, a peaceful
counter-protestor was arrested for silently holding a sign.
New Zealand’s Police must not fall into the trap of using
“breach of the peace” laws to silence legitimate speech
as has become common overseas. We call on the Police
Commissioner to stamp out this practice before it becomes
commonplace, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the
Free Speech Union.
“At Saturday’s protest,
criminal defence lawyer Lucy Rogers was arrested for a
‘breach of the peace’ out of fear that her sign, which
read “SELECTIVE CONDEMNATION OF GENOCIDE IS EVIL”, would
spark a riot. She did not enact or threaten violence, nor
were the protestors themselves violent.
“This arrest
was unwarranted and unlawful. It is unacceptable that the
Police would quash Lucy’s right to free expression and
lawful counter-protest rather than protect it from any
feared unlawful violence.
“Overseas, ‘breach of
the peace’ laws have been frequently used to suppress
lawful protests. It would be a tragedy and a huge step
backwards for Kiwis’ free expression rights if New
Zealand’s Police pick up this habit.
“Police
Commissioner Andrew Coster must ensure this behaviour is
swiftly stamped out and that the Police affirm their role in
protecting peaceful protest and counter-protest, not
preventing it themselves.
“The Free Speech Union is
writing to the Commissioner and Auckland District Police
Commander, and laying a complaint with the IPCA on Lucy’s
behalf. We are also exploring legal avenues for redress
following Lucy for her unlawful arrest and breach of her
right to free
expression."
