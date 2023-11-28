Fridays For Future Protest First Day Of Government

Local climate action group Fridays for Future held an
extraordinary demonstration on Parliament grounds on Monday,
27 November.
Fridays for
Future Te Upoko o te Ika, and guest Suzan, climate activist
from Denmark (second from left), on the first day of the new
hard right government and its anti climate action policy
bonfire
The Wellington group marked the
first day of the new government by holding signs and flags,
and talking with the public.
Group member Violet Chong
said the demonstration was being held this Monday to mark
the new government’s rollback on climate
policy.
“Removing the ban on oil and gas exploration
licences,the use of ETS money for tax cuts, no plans for
emissions reductions from farming, and the removal of the
clean car discount, these are a betrayal of younger
generations and a dangerously misguided direction for any
leadership that cares for children,” she
said.
Violet was holding a sign reading “All I want
for Christmas is a government that takes climate change
seriously.”
The Wellington group usually meets on
Friday lunchtimes.
The international movement Fridays
for Future grew out of widespread support for Greta
Thunberg.
Fridays for Future Te Upoko o te Ika meets
on Parliament lawn and in Midland Park on Lambton Quay, on
alternate weeks.
This week Fridays for Future will
meet in Midland Park from 12:30 to 1:30pm.
Midland
Park is a regular venue for protest as it is in front of
major polluter Fonterra’s Wellington office.
Violet
said all are welcome to join in the regular demonstration of
support of climate action.
