Fridays For Future Protest First Day Of Government

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 9:24 am
Press Release: Fridays for Future

Local climate action group Fridays for Future held an extraordinary demonstration on Parliament grounds on Monday, 27 November.

Fridays for Future Te Upoko o te Ika, and guest Suzan, climate activist from Denmark (second from left), on the first day of the new hard right government and its anti climate action policy bonfire

The Wellington group marked the first day of the new government by holding signs and flags, and talking with the public.

Group member Violet Chong said the demonstration was being held this Monday to mark the new government’s rollback on climate policy.

“Removing the ban on oil and gas exploration licences,the use of ETS money for tax cuts, no plans for emissions reductions from farming, and the removal of the clean car discount, these are a betrayal of younger generations and a dangerously misguided direction for any leadership that cares for children,” she said.

Violet was holding a sign reading “All I want for Christmas is a government that takes climate change seriously.”

The Wellington group usually meets on Friday lunchtimes.

The international movement Fridays for Future grew out of widespread support for Greta Thunberg.

Fridays for Future Te Upoko o te Ika meets on Parliament lawn and in Midland Park on Lambton Quay, on alternate weeks.

This week Fridays for Future will meet in Midland Park from 12:30 to 1:30pm.

Midland Park is a regular venue for protest as it is in front of major polluter Fonterra’s Wellington office.

Violet said all are welcome to join in the regular demonstration of support of climate action.

www.FridaysForFuture.nz

