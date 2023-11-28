Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Health Professionals Condemn Changes To Smoking And Vaping Laws

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 10:22 am
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

A group of clinical leaders is urging the Government to seriously re-consider changes to smoking and vaping legislation after hearing of its plans to axe laws put in place to protect the health of New Zealanders.

Respiratory and cardiology clinicians from the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ, Thoracic Society of Australia and New Zealand (TSANZ) and the Cardiac Society of Australia and NZ (CSANZ) are deeply concerned about the coalition’s intentions to revoke legislation banning the sale of cigarettes to future generations, reducing nicotine levels and limiting the number of tobacco retailers.

Foundation Medical Director Dr James Fingleton says he is extremely worried about the direction the new coalition is taking when it comes to lung health.

"If they were to proceed with the repeals, it would be a massive step back in respiratory health for Aotearoa.

"This move not only undermines the progress we, as a country, were making in safeguarding the respiratory health of our New Zealanders, but also places a heavier burden on our healthcare system."

Foundation Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says: "Not only do the proposed changes jeopardise the well-being of countless New Zealanders, it also places our communities at an increased risk of debilitating lung and heart conditions."

"I was hoping that this government might be different and actually listen to specialists in this field rather than big tobacco and the vape industry."

Respiratory Physician and TSANZ New Zealand Branch President Dr Paul Dawkins says the Government cannot afford to compromise the health of New Zealanders for short-term gains.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"It is their duty to prioritise the wellness of New Zealanders, and healthy lungs are at the forefront of a healthy active life.

"I ask our new leaders to re-think their agreement - now - before it’s too late," Dr Dawkins says.

"New Zealand is currently one of the world leaders in tobacco and smoking control, so it is unfathomable that a new Government would abandon this to allow big tobacco and the vaping industry to make profits at the expense of the health and lives of New Zealanders".

Dr Selwyn Wong, Chair of the NZ Branch of the Cardiac Society of Australia and New Zealand echoes the concerns of his respiratory colleagues.

"Cardiovascular disease remains the country’s greatest killer and smoking is a major contributor, so smoking cessation is essential for anyone with established disease.

"The delay of a smokefree society will have significant cardiovascular consequences - including more premature heart attacks, strokes and deaths."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The New Government’s Policies Of Yesteryear

Winston Peters is routinely described as the kingmaker who decides whether the centre right or the centre-left has a turn at running this country. He also plays a less heralded, but equally important role as the scapegoat who can be blamed for killing taxes that his senior partners never much wanted in the first place. Neither Ardern nor Robertson for example, really wanted a capital gains tax, for fear of Labour copping the “tax and spend“ label they ended up being saddled with anyway. Usefully though, they could tell the party faithful it was wicked old Winston who killed the CGT. More

Government: National, ACT, & NZ First To Deliver For All Kiwis

The National Party claims the new coalition government will be stable, effective, and will deliver for all Kiwis. "Despite the challenging economic environment, New Zealanders can look forward to a better future because of the changes the new Government will make ... We know that, with the right leadership, the right policies, and the right direction, together New Zealanders can make this an even better country," says Christopher Luxon. More

ALSO:


 
 
Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 