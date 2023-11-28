National Party U-Turn Will See Kiwi Families Punished By Stealth Tax Hikes

The National Party’s admittedly soft touch promise to
index income tax brackets to inflation every three years has
failed to make it into either of their coalition
agreements.
Indexation would ensure that working New
Zealanders keep paying the same in tax in real terms, and
the abandonment of this policy will mean that working Kiwis
pay a higher and higher proportion of their income in tax
with each passing year.
Commenting on this
development, Taxpayers’ Union Policy Adviser, James Ross,
said:
"National's promise of tax relief amounts to
nothing more than a return of stolen income attached to a
promise to keep on stealing.
“The inflation tax
steals more and more from hardworking Kiwis every year. The
nation voted at this election for tax relief and fiscal
responsibility, but at the very first hurdle this Government
has reneged on its promise and failed to
deliver.
“Kiwis earning the median wage are paying
18.7% of their salary in just income tax, whereas someone on
the exact same income in real terms when the brackets were
last adjusted in 2010 paid 15.4%. This means someone earning
no more money in real terms will be paying an over 21%
higher income tax rate thanks to bracket
creep.
“This stealth tax has allowed for runaway
Government spending by gifting guaranteed tax hikes every
year to waste-hungry politicians, side-stepping democratic
debate in the process. National’s U-turn goes to show
struggling Kiwis can just expect more of the same moving
forward.”
