Statement Of Love And Solidarity

This is a statement of love and solidarity with mana whenua here in Aotearoa and worldwide as we continue to call for, believe in and support Tino Rangatiratanga.

We will continue to advocate for our people on the frontlines. We will continue to call forth the changes needed for our communities to be well. We will continue to be in solidarity with kaupapa Māori and projects that support and uplift all marginalised and oppressed peoples everywhere. None of us are free, until all of us are free, from the River to the Sea.

We believe in and support an Aotearoa with He Whakaputanga, Te Tiriti O Waitangi, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and Matike Mai at the centre of our relationships and interconnections and will continue to be an organisation that does what we can to support this.

Now more than ever we need to be staunch allies to the Movement for Love, for Constitutional Transformation, for Matike Mai, for Change. Now more than ever we need to work and prepare for a Just Transition that centres People and Planet. Now more than ever we need solutions and work that bring us together as we have in the past and will do again, to ensure that we can be the Aotearoa we know we are. An Aotearoa that looks after and believes in All.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

