This is a statement of love and solidarity with mana
whenua here in Aotearoa and worldwide as we continue to call
for, believe in and support Tino Rangatiratanga.
We
will continue to advocate for our people on the frontlines.
We will continue to call forth the changes needed for our
communities to be well. We will continue to be in solidarity
with kaupapa Māori and projects that support and uplift all
marginalised and oppressed peoples everywhere. None of us
are free, until all of us are free, from the River to the
Sea.
We believe in and support an Aotearoa with He
Whakaputanga, Te Tiriti O Waitangi, the United Nations
Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and Matike
Mai at the centre of our relationships and interconnections
and will continue to be an organisation that does what we
can to support this.
Now more than ever we need to be
staunch allies to the Movement for Love, for Constitutional
Transformation, for Matike Mai, for Change. Now more than
ever we need to work and prepare for a Just Transition that
centres People and Planet. Now more than ever we need
solutions and work that bring us together as we have in the
past and will do again, to ensure that we can be the
Aotearoa we know we are. An Aotearoa that looks after and
believes in
All.
