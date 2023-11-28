Rare Disorders NZ Wants New Minister For Pharmac To Act Swiftly To Remove Pharmac Chair

Rare Disorders NZ has today written to the new Minister
for Pharmac, David Seymour, reiterating their call for the
removal of Pharmac’s Chair, Steve Maharey.
Rare
Disorders NZ is appalled no action has been taken against
the CEO of Pharmac, Sarah Fitt, for the unacceptable
language revealed in internal correspondence between Pharmac
executives regarding journalist Rachel Smalley, and is
calling for the Chair to be removed.
“We twice asked
former Health Minister Verrall to take action, but we were
ignored. We hope that the incoming Minister will show
through decisive action and leadership that he expects the
executive to conduct themselves at all times respectfully
and with best intent towards the people they ultimately
serve,” says Rare Disorders Chief Executive Chris
Higgins.
The language in the revealed emails reflected
a culture of arrogance and superiority over the patients
dependent on their decisions regarding medicine
access.
“Patients need to trust that Pharmac has
their best interests at heart. When you are suffering from a
debilitating disorder, you need to know that there is hope
and that those at the helm of deciding whether you can
access the medication you need are doing everything in their
power to make that happen. Right now, there is a high level
of mistrust towards Pharmac and that can only change with a
change in leadership,” says
Higgins.
