Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Christmas Coming Early For Landlords With An Extra $900 Million Present From NACT

Wednesday, 29 November 2023, 10:52 am
Press Release: Public Housing Futures

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900 million on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023.

“This policy will effectively give billions to landlords, while taking away from a much needed tax pool which could be put to use addressing core issues of the housing crisis, such as underinvestment in public homes,” says Vanessa Cole, spokesperson for Public Housing Futures

“The housing crisis will only continue to worsen without addressing the fundamentals. Giving bonuses to those already profiting off the crisis is a bitter pill to swallow for those who want to see things improve, in particular those living in temporary motels and lodges waiting for public housing, and the thousands of renters paying increasingly unaffordable rents for often cold, mouldy homes,” says Cole

Under the National & ACT coalition agreement, landlords will get a massive hand out, but renters will not see this reflected in the amount they pay each week. Rents will continue to rise. National medium rent is up 7.8% on October last year, with Tāmaki Makaurau and Northland rising by 14%.

“Giving tax breaks to landlords is not going to address the failures of the private market to provide genuinely affordable, secure homes. This policy reversal, on top of a proposal to reinstate ‘no cause evictions,’ is giving power to landlords at the expense of the 1.5 million people who rent in Aotearoa.

“If the Government intends to address the housing crisis, rather than fuel the flames of the private market, they need to be focussed on building public housing at scale, not giving handouts to landlords unable to deliver the housing we need,” says Cole.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Public Housing Futures on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The New Government’s Policies Of Yesteryear

Winston Peters is routinely described as the kingmaker who decides whether the centre right or the centre-left has a turn at running this country. He also plays a less heralded, but equally important role as the scapegoat who can be blamed for killing taxes that his senior partners never much wanted in the first place. Neither Ardern nor Robertson for example, really wanted a capital gains tax, for fear of Labour copping the “tax and spend“ label they ended up being saddled with anyway. Usefully though, they could tell the party faithful it was wicked old Winston who killed the CGT... More

Government: National, ACT, & NZ First To Deliver For All Kiwis

The National Party claims the new coalition government will be stable, effective, and will deliver for all Kiwis. "Despite the challenging economic environment, New Zealanders can look forward to a better future because of the changes the new Government will make ... We know that, with the right leadership, the right policies, and the right direction, together New Zealanders can make this an even better country," says Christopher Luxon... More

ALSO:


 
 
Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw... More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 