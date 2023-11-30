Disabled New Zealanders Invisible In Government 100 Day Plan

New Zealand Disability Support Network is seeking assurance that disabled New Zealanders are a priority for the new government after being omitted from their 100 day plan.

“Disability support providers wondering how they’ll survive financially, underpaid support workers and disabled whānau will be wondering where relief will come from when they read this list,” said NZDSN CEO Peter Reynolds.

“We’ve written to our Minister outlining where we need support on funding, Pay Equity, workforce issues and transformational pressure in our sector.”

“Demand for support is on the rise while funding is going backwards – we trust the issues facing our sector are clearly understood and look forward to working together with the Government to resolve them,” said Peter Reynolds.

