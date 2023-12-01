Restore Passenger Rail Ōtepoti Slow March 4th December 2023

Ōtepoti supporters of Restore Passenger Rail will slowly walk from the Railway Station to the Octagon on Monday morning, in support of their campaign’s demands that the new Government restores a nationwide passenger rail service and provides free urban public transport.

“Events like the early bushfires in Australia, devastating cyclones in the Pacific, huge drought in China and massive floods in Europe cannot be ignored. The climate emergency is upon us right now,” said spokesperson Jen Olsen. “New Zealand is among the highest per capita emitters of greenhouse gases and transport accounts for around half of that. We are lagging behind in addressing our emissions and our Government could do something really positive by giving New Zealanders affordable and convenient alternative transport options that produce fewer emissions.”

New Zealand’s climate commitments under the Paris agreement, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 to under 50% of 2005 emissions, will not be met at the current trajectory and will rely on NZ buying millions of dollars worth of carbon credits from other countries. “How much better would it be if we could reduce the costs and stress of car use and reduce emissions at the same time?” said Jen, “ We have a beautiful railway station here and our community doesn’t get chance to use it.”

