Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Wellington Stands Up For Abortion Rights This Saturday, 2 December

Friday, 1 December 2023, 9:17 am
Press Release: Poneke Anti-fascist Coalition

 

On Saturday 2 December, pro-choice supporters will rally and march to defend abortion rights and to counter anti-choice conservatives. The rally starts at 1pm at Te Aro Park (Dixon/Manners) with speakers in the Park before marching.

“We will not sit by while reactionaries attempt to roll back our rights. We’ve worked for generations to ensure any pregnant person can get a safe and legal abortion,” said Zara, spokesperson for the Pōneke Anti-fascist Coalition.

“Anti-choice conservatives are holding their annual march on Saturday in an attempt to shut down reproductive freedom for all people. They will call for abortion to be made illegal and for an end to teenagers’ right to health privacy,”

“We are acutely aware of the change in government. We intend to hold Christopher Luxon to his word that abortion rights will not be relitigated under his government. We will be watching closely any moves to shift the dial down on access to abortion.”

“While in opposition, the National Party sought to introduce a range of amendments to the abortion legislation to limit rights. These include:

making it harder to get medical approval for abortion;

requiring providers to consider a pregnant person's ethnic/religious community attitudes towards abortion;

requiring providers to consider the input of a Māori person's whanau, iwi and hapū when deciding whether to provide an abortion;

removing requirements that medical practitioners who object to abortion at least tell people where they can get one; and

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

removing the rights of people under 16 to have an abortion without parental consent.

“We do not trust the current government to uphold its promise to respect our rights given their obvious agenda. It is imperative that anyone who cares about access to abortion remains vigilant.”

“No one should be forced to carry a pregnancy they do not want. Abortion is simply healthcare, and overwhelmingly, people in this country are in favour of it being available.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Poneke Anti-fascist Coalition on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Climate Change Threatens Cricket‘s Future

Well that didn’t last long, did it? Mere days after taking on what he called the “awesome responsibility” of being Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon has started blaming everyone else and complaining that he's inherited “economic vandalism on an unprecedented scale” - which is how most of us would describe his own coalition agreements, 100-Day Plan, and backdated $3 billion handout to landlords... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 