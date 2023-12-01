On Steve Maharey's Resignation

The following can be attributed to a spokesperson from the Taxpayers’ Union:

“Steve Maharey shouldn’t have been allowed to quit. He has refused to front media or explain his Board’s continued apparent confidence in Pharmac’s CEO, despite her obvious failings and demonstrations of unsuitability for the role.”

“The new Government should be ensuring it is known around Wellington that the unprofessionalism, politicisation, and incompetence displayed at Pharmac, and sadly many other agencies, will no longer be tolerated. Allowing Steve Maharey to quietly skulk out of his roles doesn’t send that message. He should have been sacked.”

