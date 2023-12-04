Travel Lifts International Services Trade

Travel was New Zealand’s largest services export and import for the September 2023 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Travel imports were $1.96 billion, and exports were $2.48 billion in the September 2023 quarter, up from $1.40 billion and $1.65 billion, respectively, in the September 2022 quarter.

“The value of travel imports has exceeded that seen in the September 2019 quarter demonstrating a return to pre-COVID levels,” international trade manager Alasdair Allen said.



