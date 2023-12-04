Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

PSNZ Urges Government To Uphold Smokefree Legislation For The Health Of Children And Youth In Aotearoa

Monday, 4 December 2023, 11:13 am
Press Release: Paediatric Society of New Zealand

Te Kāhui Mātai Arotamariki o Aotearoa | Paediatric Society of New Zealand, voices its concern over the government's recent proposition to repeal critical aspects of the country's smoke-free legislation. This proposed repeal undermines New Zealand's position as a global leader in tobacco control, posing a significant threat to the health and wellbeing of our young people.

Smoking and vaping are escalating concerns in the health landscape of Aotearoa, particularly among our tamariki and rangatahi. The current Smokefree Legislation has been an excellent start in reducing smoking rates among young people through measures like limited sales outlets, stringent age restrictions, and the denicotinisation of tobacco products. These regulations have not only decreased the accessibility of these harmful products to our youth but also played a role in preventing the transition from vaping to more hazardous smoked tobacco products.

PSNZ President and Auckland paediatrician Owen Sinclair (Te Rarawa) says, “The role of government is to protect its citizens. Smoking only produces harm so government policy must be focused towards a smokefree future for our tamariki and rangatahi.”

He adds, "I am also very concerned that the regressive nature of this proposed approach will affect Māori and Pasifika significantly more than other groups. Māori and Pasifika will bear a disproportionate burden of this ill-advised health policy."

PSNZ firmly supports the current legislation and emphasises the need for continued and strengthened efforts in this area. The proposed changes to repeal parts of this legislation are counterproductive and endanger the health advancements made so far. Members of the organisation highlight the importance of maintaining and enhancing measures to reduce youth vaping, a stance that aligns with our commitment to the health and safety of children and young people in New Zealand.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Dr. Colette Muir, Developmental Paediatrician, says, "Strong tobacco control is vital. By denicotinising tobacco and making it more challenging to obtain, we can significantly reduce the likelihood of young people transitioning from vaping to smoked tobacco products – a transition that increases health risks dramatically."

PSNZ calls on the government to reconsider its position and uphold the smoke-free laws that have set Aotearoa apart on the global stage. We must prioritise the health and future of our young people, and this includes working towards the vision of our young people being nicotine-free.

 

 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Paediatric Society of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Climate Change Threatens Cricket‘s Future

Well that didn’t last long, did it? Mere days after taking on what he called the “awesome responsibility” of being Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon has started blaming everyone else and complaining that he's inherited “economic vandalism on an unprecedented scale” - which is how most of us would describe his own coalition agreements, 100-Day Plan, and backdated $3 billion handout to landlords... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 