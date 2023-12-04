Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ted Manson Foundation Expands Family Violence Prevention Program

Monday, 4 December 2023, 3:36 pm
Press Release: Ted Manson Foundation

South Auckland is the epicenter of family and sexual violence in New Zealand with police attending to a family and sexual violence incidence every 4 minutes.

The Ted Manson Foundation has been funding a successful family violence prevention program in South Auckland in partnership with the Papakura Marea and Sir Ray Avery’s HelpatHand trust and is now extending this program in partnership with other family violence prevention agencies in South Auckland.

Thanks to funding from the Ted Manson Foundation local family support agency Family Success Matters will together with other South Auckland forward facing family support agencies expand this program across South Auckland in collaboration with the Papakura marae.

HelpatHand founder Sir Ray Avery said," This program shows how successful bottom-up community-based initiatives can be in protecting families subject to family and sexual violence and the Ted Manson funding could not have been timelier because we see a large increase in family violence incidences in South Auckland over the Christmas holidays."

"None of these programs would have got off the ground without the generous donations from the Ted Manson Foundation and now we have a proven model to protect and support families suffering family and sexual violence we want to secure Government funding to roll out this program Nationally. Currently the cost of family and sexual violence in NZ costs the Government more than seven billion dollars so it makes good sense for the Government to invest in our family violence prevention program both from a financial and societal wellbeing perspective. "Said Sir Ray.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Ted Manson said "I am more than proud to support the roll out of this initiative to support and protect these vulnerable woman-families before the worst happens. I know this is one of the most important issues facing NZ and it’s imperative the Government come on board to roll out this successful program Nationally to protect and support the hundreds of woman-families across New Zealand who need help right now.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ted Manson Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Smokefree Laws Debacle

The most charitable explanation for National’s behaviour over the smokefree legislation is that they have dutifully fulfilled the wishes of the Big Tobacco lobby and then cast around – incompetently, as it turns out - for excuses that might sell this health policy U-turn to the public. The less charitable view is that the government was being deliberately misleading. Are we to think Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is a fool, or a liar? It seems rather early on in his term of office to be facing that unpleasant choice. Yet when Luxon (and senior MP Chris Bishop) tried to defend the indefensible with the same wildly inaccurate claim, there are not a lot of positive explanations left on the table.... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 