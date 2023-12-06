Kiingi Tuheitia To Host National Hui For Unity

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII is calling a national hui, for Te Iwi Maaori, next year to unify the nation and ensure all voices are heard when holding the new Coalition Government to account.

Kiingi Tuheitia received a very clear message from many Rangatira across the motu last weekend, after celebrating the 165th anniversary of the birth of the Kiingitanga movement. Therefore, Te Paki o Matariki (a Royal Proclamation) has been issued calling for the national hui.

Ariki and Leaders – including Te Ariki Taa Tumu Te Heuheu and Ratana Tumuaki, Manuao Te Kohamutunga Tamou – agreed that the Crown must be a responsible Treaty Partner and unify, not divide the nation. They are supporting the King’s call for the national hui.

Kiingitanga Chief of Staff Ngira Simmonds says there was a lot of unhelpful and divisive rhetoric during the election campaign which was being felt by many New Zealanders – both Maaori and non-Maaori.

“There’s strong opposition to the Government’s statements on the Treaty of Waitangi which could undermine decades of hard-fought justice and equality for our nation.

“Now is the time for Kotahitanga and focusing on what we have in common.”

The affirmation of Mana Motuhake has been the driving force of the Kiingitanga for 165 years, Mr Simmonds says.

“The purpose of this national hui is for Te Iwi Maaori to gather in our place, with our tikanga, to koorero and waananga our future. All are welcome to this meeting – it will be a safe place where the many voices of Te Iwi Maaori can come together: tamariki, rangatahi, pakeke and kaumaatua.”

Mr Simmonds says Kiingi Tuheitia will host the national hui at Turangawaewae Marae on 20th January 2024 and will then carry the mauri of the hui into the annual Ratana and Waitangi Day celebrations.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

