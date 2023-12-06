Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Union Fights Back Against Threat To Remove Māori Language Teaching Allowances

Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 10:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Educational Institute

Teachers will resist the new Government’s threat to remove remove allowances that recognise teachers with skills and specialist knowledge of te reo and Māori tikanga, their union NZEI Te Riu Roa says.

Under their collective agreements, teachers teaching in te reo Māori receive a Māori immersion teaching allowance, and this year a new cultural allowance was won by both kindergarten and primary and area school teachers to recognise teachers who support their colleagues to build cultural capability and expertise across their schools.

The new allowances were voted on by large majorities of the sector’s 30,000 teachers as part of new collective agreements settled earlier this year.

In a statement to Radio New Zealand, Minister of Finance Nicola Willis called the payments “bonuses” and said she was seeking advice “on how we could stop these bonuses being negotiated into future collective agreements". She said the Government was “left with little choice but to implement them given they are contained in binding collective agreements” but would not support them when collective agreements come up for re-negotiation in 2025.

NZEI Te Riu Roa National Secretary Stephanie Mills says it was undermining and insulting to kaiako to suggest the allowances were some kind of bonus.

“To be clear, these allowances recognise expertise and specialist skills. They are essential to support teacher learning at all levels to meet the needs of students and school’s commitments to Te Tiriti under the Education Act.

“It’s about ensuring the system upholds the culture, language and identity of tamariki, te reo me ngā tikanga, which is exactly what these allowances recognise.”

Mills says there is no question the allowances need to stay to value the contribution of teachers’ specialist knowledge and to ensure teachers stay in education by fairly rewarding their expertise.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Educational Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Smokefree Laws Debacle

The most charitable explanation for National’s behaviour over the smokefree legislation is that they have dutifully fulfilled the wishes of the Big Tobacco lobby and then cast around for excuses that might sell this health policy U-turn to the public. The less charitable view is that the government was being deliberately misleading. Are we to think Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is a fool or a liar? It seems rather early on in his term of office to be facing that unpleasant choice... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 