Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Nicola Willis Threat To Back Track On Te Reo Allowances Will Be Strongly Resisted

Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 10:11 am
Press Release: PSA

The PSA is deeply disappointed by the threat from new Public Services Minister Nicola Willis to remove allowances recognising competency in Te Reo across the public sector.

"We will resist any backtracking on the progress we have made in recognising the legitimate aspirations of Māori and honouring Te Tiriti including the use of Te Reo," said Marcia Puru Acting Te Kaihautū Māori for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"We are incredibly disappointed that one of the first public comments from the new Minister for the Public Service should be to attack these allowances which are deeply embedded in the public service. How is that a priority?

"Nicola Willis deliberately mislabels the allowances as ‘bonuses’ when in fact they are simply recognising skills and competency. To not reward people for having these skills is just ludicrous when this is exactly how the private sector operates.

"Thousands of New Zealanders every day are learning the beautiful language of Te Reo so it’s hard to understand why Ms Willis has taken this stance beyond some misguided attempt to save money.

"It is simply divisive and shows how out of touch this new Government appears to be so early on its tenure."

The allowances are in collective employment agreements across the public sector, some dating back decades. They recognise the importance of Te Reo as an official language and underscores the commitment of successive governments to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"Ms Willis talks about driving ‘better delivery and performance in the public service’ - we agree, and competency in Te Reo is part and parcel of ensuring public service workers understand the needs of Māori so they can do better at delivering to them.

"Te Reo is not just a language, it represents a Māori world view that is helping the public service every day to solve some of the complex challenges we face as a country - good for Māori and non-Māori," said Marcia Puru.

PSA National Secretary Kerry Davies said, "We urge Nicola Willis to take a breath and concentrate on what really matters - investing in our public service so the Government can do better at delivering the services New Zealanders need.

"The Government seems to want to reduce people’s pay and conditions with this attack on Te Reo and the repeal of Fair Pay Agreements. We need to be building skills not denigrating skills and competence.

"Instead we have a government hell bent on cutting public services to fund tax cuts without thinking through the consequences of its actions.

"We also support Kīngi Tūheitia’s call today for a national hui for unity. This is a welcome positive step so we can debate the policies of the new Goverment which threaten the progress we have made in honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi," said Kerry Davies.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Smokefree Laws Debacle

The most charitable explanation for National’s behaviour over the smokefree legislation is that they have dutifully fulfilled the wishes of the Big Tobacco lobby and then cast around for excuses that might sell this health policy U-turn to the public. The less charitable view is that the government was being deliberately misleading. Are we to think Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is a fool or a liar? It seems rather early on in his term of office to be facing that unpleasant choice... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 