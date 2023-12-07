Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Positive Progress In Reducing Child Poverty Must Be Maintained

Thursday, 7 December 2023, 9:34 am
Press Release: Mana Mokopuna

Encouraging progress has been made in reducing child poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand but more focus on the issue is urgently needed to maintain it, according to a new report from UNICEF.

UNICEF’s 18th Report Card, ‘Child Poverty in the Midst of Wealth’, uses public data to compare child poverty rates in high and upper middle-income countries in the OECD, including New Zealand.

The report also ranks countries based on these rates and their proportional change over a seven year period. Taking both measures into account, Aotearoa New Zealand is ranked 19th of 39 countries.

When it comes to New Zealand, the Report Card highlights disproportionate rates of poverty amongst Māori and Pacific children (20 and 24% respectively) when compared with Pākehā (8%). It also shows the significant impact of poverty in the lives of mokopuna whaikaha, who are twice as likely to live in material hardship as mokopuna without disabilities.

Regarding solutions to poverty affecting children, the Report Card highlights the importance of cash transfers and indexing benefits to incomes to maintain their value for families who need them most.

“It’s encouraging to see that concerted efforts by government over recent years have improved our child poverty rates,” says Chief Children’s Commissioner Dr Claire Achmad.

“Every child in our country should be growing up in a home and a family with enough resources. We need ongoing government commitment to bring poverty rates down. The inequities experienced by mokopuna whaikaha, Māori and Pacific children continue to concern me.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“As a small, relatively rich nation, we can and must do better for our children and their whānau, and young people themselves tell me this is what they want to see,” she says.

“I call on the new government to prioritise the interests and wellbeing of children in its decision-making, and look forward to continued cross-party commitment on poverty reduction so we can continue to see tangible change.

“Let’s keep up the momentum and build on the progress we’ve already made, so that all our mokopuna can flourish to their full potential.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Mana Mokopuna on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Government's Assault On Maori

This isn’t news, but the National-led coalition is mounting a sustained assault on Treaty rights and obligations. Audrey Young in the NZ Herald has compiled a useful list of the many ways Christopher Luxon plans to roll back the progress made in race relations over the past forty years. He has described yesterday’s nationwide protests by Maori as “pretty unfair.” Poor thing. More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 