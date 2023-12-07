Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Free Speech Union Welcomes Announcement Of Kīngitanga Hui And Applauds Call For Constructive Dialogue

Thursday, 7 December 2023, 9:58 am
Press Release: Free Speech Union

In response to growing concern at the Government’s policies regarding the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi, the Kīngitanga has announced a national hui to which ‘all are invited’, to foster dialogue and greater unity on these contentious issues. This is a positive response and the sort of leadership we need to ensure that New Zealanders are able to speak openly on these important questions, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“Differences alone do not cause division- it is the manner in which we address them that does. All New Zealanders have the right to be free, frank and fierce in their speech. This should be done while embracing opposing views with a spirit of manākitanga and kotahitanga; care for one another and with a desire to have unity despite our differences.

“Where so many would seek to silence discussions that have the potential to cause division, Kiingi Tuheitia’s royal proclamation will create an environment where all Kiwis can kōrero and wānanga; we have written to him to applaud this decision to facilitate a tolerant and inclusive discussion, and to offer our support in this endeavour.

“Inflammatory rhetoric exists on both sides of this discussion, yet the way to beat bad ideas is with better ideas; not silencing opponents or resorting to personal attacks and dogma. As New Zealand seeks to consider this complex debate, we call on all actors to take up the Kiingi’s kaupapa and use free speech and constructive dialogue to set a path forward.

“Kia rangona te kōrero!”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Free Speech Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Government's Assault On Maori

This isn’t news, but the National-led coalition is mounting a sustained assault on Treaty rights and obligations. Audrey Young in the NZ Herald has compiled a useful list of the many ways Christopher Luxon plans to roll back the progress made in race relations over the past forty years. He has described yesterday’s nationwide protests by Maori as “pretty unfair.” Poor thing. More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 