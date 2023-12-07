Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Rural Crime Rates Continue To Rise, Federated Farmers Survey Finds

Thursday, 7 December 2023, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

Sentencing judges need to stop going lightly on those convicted of illegal hunting and the killing or stealing of livestock, Federated Farmers rural policing spokesperson Richard McIntyre says.

And to keep pressure on the Government to ensure rural areas get a fair share of police resources, farmers need to report all instances of criminal activity.

Those are two reactions from McIntyre to the findings of Federated Farmers’ 2023 Rural Crime Survey.

Of more than 1000 farmers who responded to the questions, 67% said they had experienced a crime or suspected they had, in the instance of hard-to-prove incidents such as livestock killing or theft. That’s a 14.7% increase from the 2021 survey, and a 26% rise from the federation’s first survey in 2016.

This year’s tally was boosted by the inclusion of a question on illegal street racing, reported by just under 62% of farmers. However, that accounts for only 7% of the rise and McIntyre says there is a marked overlap with ‘boy racer’ burnouts and dangerous driving, and instances of road and fence damage.

"The often-dangerous antics of sometimes hundreds of boy racers in isolated rural areas is very intimidating for families. Too many farmers are having to keep stock out of road-adjacent paddocks because animals are being spooked and injured."

While the number of surveyed farmers reporting single incidents of crime has dropped slightly since the 2021 survey, McIntyre is alarmed that the number who have been hit by five or more criminal incidents has nearly doubled to 33.4%.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

After illegal street racing, illegal hunting or poaching is the next highest reported crime at 47.1%, and property theft at 35.5%.

McIntyre is particularly worried by the high rates of illegal hunting, as well as theft and killing of livestock (at 33% and 23% respectively), because they involve offenders coming on to farms with firearms.

He says when hunters ask the landowner for permission to come onto the property, there’s an opportunity to let them know where houses are, where staff are working and where livestock are located.

"With people hunting illegally, or looking to steal livestock, that whole safety element is out the window. We’ve got people shooting semi-randomly about the place without any understanding of the safety risks."

McIntyre also admits some exasperation that nearly half of those farmers hit by crime had not reported it because they thought police were too stretched or wouldn’t be interested.

"All crime, and even suspicious vehicles and activity, needs to be reported. Police have told us time and again it helps them pick patterns of offending that boost the chances of an arrest.

"More importantly, unreported rural incidents mean a vast extent of the cost and disruption of criminal activity gets no notice, and the Government is off the hook on adequately resourcing police.

"Just 15% of farmers who experienced crime in the last two years said police had investigated and prosecuted the offender. It’s only when we have more police dedicated to rural areas that we’ll boost that figure," McIntyre says.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Government's Assault On Maori

This isn’t news, but the National-led coalition is mounting a sustained assault on Treaty rights and obligations. Audrey Young in the NZ Herald has compiled a useful list of the many ways Christopher Luxon plans to roll back the progress made in race relations over the past forty years. He has described yesterday’s nationwide protests by Maori as “pretty unfair.” Poor thing. More


 
 


ACT: Renews Call To Abolish Human Rights Commission
“The Human Rights Commission’s appointment of a second Chief Executive is just the latest example of a taxpayer-funded bureaucracy serving itself at the expense of delivery for New Zealanders,” says ACT MP Todd Stephenson... More

Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 