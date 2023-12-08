A Cowardly, Anti-Palestinian Parliamentary Motion

The parliamentary motion passed today, a full two months after Israel’s slaughter of Palestinian civilians began, says:

"Express grave concern at the ongoing violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian Territories, unequivocally condemn the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October 2023 and call for the release on all hostages, call on all parties involved in the conflict as well as all countries with influence in the region take urgent steps towards establishing a ceasefire, recognising Israel's right to defend itself in accordance with international law, and that all civilians be protected from armed conflict, affirm that a lasting solution to the conflict will only be achieved by peaceful means and that action to revive the Middle East Peace Process is critical and that process must seek a just and lasting peace that recognises the existence and self-determination of Israelis and Palestinians. We call for the establishment of a free and independent Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution, with both nations having secure and recognised borders where all citizens have equal rights and freedoms"

Why is this motion too little, too late?

Identifying those responsible for the mass slaughter of Palestinian civilians: FAIL

Condemning the slaughter of Palestinian civilians: FAIL (but the motion did condemn the killing of Israeli civilians)

Identifying Israel’s brutality as genocide: FAIL

Calling for the thousands of Palestinians hostages being held in Israeli prisons under detention without trial: FAIL (but the motion did call for Israeli hostages to be released)

Calling for Israel to withdraw its troops from occupied Gaza, occupied East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank: FAIL

Calling for International Criminal Court investigation into war crimes since October 7th, including the crimes of genocide and apartheid: FAIL

Calling for equal rights for Palestinians across historic Palestine: FAIL

Calling on the government to close the Israeli embassy: FAIL

Calling for accountabilities for Israeli war crimes: FAIL

And the list goes on….

John Minto

National Chair

Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa

