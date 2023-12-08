National Trying To Rewrite History By Removing App Tax Website And Press Release

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the National Party to front up to consumers who will face 15% higher prices for some services from the likes of Uber, Airbnb and food delivery apps after their app tax U-turn rather than trying to erase all traces of their past opposition to the tax.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:

“National is trying to pull the wool over New Zealanders’ eyes by removing references to the App Tax from their website including their Axe the App Tax microsite and associated press release.

“This new tax will mean that a $300 Airbnb for the weekend could soon cost $345 or a $20 Uber will be pushed up to $23. National must front up and explain why they took the principled position and campaigned against the tax while in opposition but have now u-turned when in Government.

“The size of Government and wasteful spending has grown massively over the past 6 years and there is ample room to find savings rather than needing to impose even more costs on hard-working families. National must recommit to axing the app tax."

