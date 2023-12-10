Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Environmental Defence Society releases its Briefings for Incoming Ministers

Sunday, 10 December 2023, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

EDS has today released its Briefings for Incoming Ministers in the new Coalition Government.

The BIMs cover the following portfolio areas and Ministers:

  • Hon Penny Simmonds, Minister for the Environment
  • Hon Chris Bishop, Minister for Resource Management Reform
  • Hon Todd McClay, Minister of Hunting and Fishing
  • Hon Tama Potaka, Minister of Conservation
  • Hon Simon Watts, Minister of Climate Change
  • Hon Todd McClay, Minister of Forestry
  • Hon Shane Jones, Minister of Oceans and Fisheries

EDS examined the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change and oceans and fisheries policies in a recent Newsroom opinion piece. The BIMs take a deeper dive into each portfolio and set out EDS’s key asks of each Minister.

EDS congratulates the Ministers on their appointments. As set out in our BIMs, we are looking forward to constructively engaging with Ministers in the New Year to optimise good environmental and climate change outcomes.

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS speaks for the environment. It has influence.

Since 1971, EDS has been driving environmental protection in Aotearoa New Zealand through law and policy change. That's why it's one of this country's most influential non- profit organisations when it comes to achieving better environmental outcomes.

EDS has expertise in key disciplines including law, planning, landscape and science. It operates as a policy think-tank, a litigation advocate, and a collaborator – bringing together the private and public sectors for constructive engagement.

EDS runs conferences and seminars on topical issues, including an annual Environmental Summit and the Climate Change and Business Conference.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

