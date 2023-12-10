Environmental Defence Society releases its Briefings for Incoming Ministers

EDS has today released its Briefings for Incoming Ministers in the new Coalition Government.

The BIMs cover the following portfolio areas and Ministers:

Hon Penny Simmonds, Minister for the Environment

Hon Chris Bishop, Minister for Resource Management Reform

Hon Todd McClay, Minister of Hunting and Fishing

Hon Tama Potaka, Minister of Conservation

Hon Simon Watts, Minister of Climate Change

Hon Todd McClay, Minister of Forestry

Hon Shane Jones, Minister of Oceans and Fisheries

EDS examined the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change and oceans and fisheries policies in a recent Newsroom opinion piece. The BIMs take a deeper dive into each portfolio and set out EDS’s key asks of each Minister.

EDS congratulates the Ministers on their appointments. As set out in our BIMs, we are looking forward to constructively engaging with Ministers in the New Year to optimise good environmental and climate change outcomes.

