Environmental Defence Society releases its Briefings for Incoming Ministers

The BIMs cover the following portfolio
areas and Ministers:
Hon Penny Simmonds, Minister
for the Environment
Hon Chris Bishop, Minister for
Resource Management Reform
Hon Todd McClay, Minister
of Hunting and Fishing
Hon Tama Potaka, Minister of
Conservation
Hon Simon Watts, Minister of Climate
Change
Hon Todd McClay, Minister of
Forestry
Hon Shane Jones, Minister of Oceans and
Fisheries
EDS examined the Government’s
resource management, environment, climate change and oceans
and fisheries policies in a recent Newsroom opinion
piece. The BIMs take a deeper dive into each portfolio and
set out EDS’s key asks of each Minister.
EDS
congratulates the Ministers on their appointments. As set
out in our BIMs, we are looking forward to constructively
engaging with Ministers in the New Year to optimise good
environmental and climate change
outcomes.
Since 1971, EDS has been driving environmental protection in Aotearoa New Zealand
through law and policy change. That's why it's one of this country's most influential non-
profit organisations when it comes to achieving better environmental outcomes.
EDS has expertise in key disciplines including law, planning, landscape and science. It
operates as a policy think-tank, a litigation advocate, and a collaborator – bringing together
the private and public sectors for constructive engagement.
EDS runs conferences and seminars on topical issues, including an annual Environmental
Summit and the Climate Change and Business Conference.
EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.
