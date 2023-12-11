Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Transporting New Zealand Outlines Road Freight Priorities

Monday, 11 December 2023, 9:43 am
Press Release: la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

Road freight peak body Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand has released its industry briefing to the Minister of Transport Simeon Brown, including setting out eight actions that would provide practical support and reassurance to the freight sector.

Transporting New Zealand Interim Chief Executive Dom Kalasih says that while the Government’s 100-day plan already included several key road transport elements, there were further actions that could dramatically improve freight efficiency and economic growth.

"The Government is off to a strong start, including having pledged to end to blanket speed limit reductions, cancelling fuel tax hikes, and prioritising work on much needed Roads of Significance and public transport improvements. Our briefing to the Transport Minister sets out other sector priorities and opportunities that can unleash the potential of our roading network and supply chain," says Kalasih.

"As well as substantial investment in road maintenance and road network improvements, there is some important policy and regulatory work to progress. Current transport rules make it too hard for people to get a class 4 and 5 truck license, and incredibly difficult to get low and zero emission trucks on the road. At the same time, current policy settings are worsening journey times and skills shortages across the country."

Kalasih says Transporting New Zealand is looking forward to working constructively with Minister Brown, along with his Cabinet colleagues and officials, to address industry priorities during the coming term.

"By working with industry to address long term challenges including the infrastructure deficit, skills shortages, and an inflexible regulatory framework, the Government can support improved levels of growth and opportunity for the entire country."

Transporting New Zealand Briefing to the Minister of Transport is available here.

Transporting New Zealand’s Immediate Priorities

Transport Priorities

1. Rewrite GPS24 to prioritise road maintenance, network resilience and strategic roading investments.

2. Confirm the commencement date and funding sources of the Government’s 13 new Roads of National Significance and four major public transport upgrades.

3. Commence an urgent review of the heavy vehicle permitting system to identify and remove barriers to uptake of more productive trucks.

4. Urgently progress amendments to Land Transport Act 1998 to fix the stalled roadside drug testing regime.

5. Accelerate Ministry of Transport’s policy work removing regulatory barriers to Zero Emission Heavy Vehicles, currently scheduled for completion in 2025.

6. Repealing or substantially amending the Land Transport Rule: Street Layouts 2023 "Reshaping Streets" regulatory changes that currently allow vehicle traffic to be unduly impeded.

Transport and State-Owned Enterprises

7. Provide an industry briefing on KiwiRail’s Interislander ferry service and the steps necessary to provide Cook Strait services that are reliable and safe.

Immigration and workforce

8. Immediately amend immigration settings to allow transport companies to fill critical workforce gaps across all sectors and licence classes, while continuing to support domestic workforce development and competency assessment.

© Scoop Media

