Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Compulsory Bargaining Won’t Be Missed Says EMA

Monday, 11 December 2023, 4:04 pm
Press Release: EMA

The Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) says most employers will welcome today’s Government announcement that they will be moving with urgency to repeal Fair Pay Agreement (FPA) legislation this week.

EMA Head of Advocacy Alan McDonald says the misnamed "Fair Pay Agreement" legislation won’t be missed by employers because it represented a step backwards to the compulsory bargaining industrial framework of the 1970s.

"Today’s announcement means an end to the protracted bargaining process that has struggled to get off the ground for the seven FPA claims that have been approved by MBIE," explains McDonald.

"The EMA is representing members in four of the seven approved claims. While we have always operated in good faith, working with our members to ensure they are complying with all the requirements of the legislation, and will continue to do so until repeal of the legislation takes effect, we have experienced firsthand the complex and protracted processes involved that has resulted in us not even reaching the bargaining table.

"Worse, many small employers in some of New Zealand’s largest sectors probably had little idea that negotiations, which would have had a profound impact on their business, were even underway.

"That was always a major problem with fair pay agreements. How can a small employer in provincial New Zealand have any influence, or cope with agreements made, at bargaining tables in Wellington with the country’s largest employers who have the time and resources to take part?

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"Was it ever fair that a corner grocer or a rural café would have the same conditions and pay rates forced on them as large-scale employers in an Auckland supermarket or the casino hospitality complexes?"

McDonald says a return to compulsory bargaining across multiple sectors had been viewed by the EMA, Business NZ, MBIE and other business associations and employers as a sledgehammer approach to cracking a walnut.

"MBIE’s advice to the previous Government was that it would be better to identify sectors where there may be potential issues, which there may have been 2-3, and then look at how to improve conditions on a case-by-case basis.

"For example, the often-cited bus drivers’ case could have been fixed by simply changing Government’s procurement rules (and the previous government added $60 million to the sector earlier this year), while many in the cleaning sector are exempt from FPAs.

"I’m sure both our members, and employers in general, will welcome a return to working with their staff to set the terms and conditions suitable to the individual workplace environment. The reality is that most employers are good people who know and value the staff they work with. They don’t need a third party to force changes on their workplace."

McDonald says with the end of FPAs, the EMA expected more emphasis on larger scale Multiple Employment Collective Agreements (MECAs) with attempts to make some of those agreements national in scale.

Our bargaining teams (legal and consultants) have already noted more emphasis on MECAs and are continuing to help our members and others with those negotiations too."

McDonald says the EMA also welcomes the Government’s announcement today that they will be introducing legislation this week to return 90-day trials for all businesses.

"Ninety-day trials can support those on the verge of the employment market into work because they provide an employer with increased confidence to take a chance on someone who might have the attitude but not the skills or background for a role," says McDonald.

"These trials are exactly the type of tool needed if we want to bring down our NEET population, reduce our long-term benefit numbers and support those with criminal convictions into work.

"This is especially the case for smaller businesses who don’t have significant HR and recruiting resources but can provide employment to those who want to get into work.

"The trials were never about creating more jobs, and many well-resourced, large-scale employers choose not to use them anyway. But our smaller members tell us they use them to give people opportunities in circumstances where they may not otherwise be as willing to take a chance on someone."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from EMA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Skewed Media Coverage Of Gaza

Now that he’s back as Foreign Minister, maybe Winston Peters should start reading the MFAT website which is currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of how Kiwis alerted the rest of the world to the genocide in Rwanda. How times have changed ...

In 2023, the government is clutching its pearls because senior Labour MP Damien O’Connor has dared suggest that Gaza’s civilian population are also victims of what amounts to genocide... More

Scoop Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact it had... More


 
 
Government: New Zealand Condemns Malicious Cyber Activity
New Zealand has joined the UK and other partners in condemning malicious cyber activity conducted by the Russian Government, Minister Judith Collins says... More

ACT: Call To Abolish Human Rights Commission

“The Human Rights Commission’s appointment of a second Chief Executive is just the latest example of a taxpayer-funded bureaucracy serving itself at the expense of delivery for New Zealanders,” says ACT MP Todd Stephenson... More


Environmental Defence Society: Briefings for Incoming Ministers

EDS examined the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change and oceans and fisheries policies in a recent Newsroom opinion piece. The BIMs take a deeper dive into each portfolio and set out EDS’s key asks of each Minister... More


Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 