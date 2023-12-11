Employment Decisions Welcomed

Monday, 11 December 2023, 4:08 pm Press Release: BusinessNZ
BusinessNZ has welcomed today’s confirmation of the
repeal of the Fair Pay Agreements Act and the opening up of
90-day trial periods to all businesses.
Chief
Executive Kirk Hope said Fair Pay Agreements would have
proved a disappointment for those covered by
them.
"MBIE had advised that the costs of FPAs would
outweigh the benefits, and that there were better ways of
dealing with categories of vulnerable workers. The
cumbersome rules would have meant the collective agreements
taking months if not years to complete.
"Meanwhile,
FPAs would have done nothing to help grow businesses or
jobs. I believe the decision to repeal the Fair Pay
Agreements Act will be widely supported."
Mr Hope said
business would also be supportive of the decision to open up
90-day trials to all enterprises.
"They are a useful
tool for helping a prospective employer and employee work
out whether they are a good fit together before committing
to an employment relationship. It means that for someone
perhaps without a good work history, there are opportunities
to demonstrate they can do the job and get into full
employment.
"90-day trials can be very beneficial for
both parties to an employment relationship - employer and
employee - and it will be helpful for all sized businesses
to be able to use them in future," Mr Hope
said.
