Government Needs To Reprioritise Transport Plans For The Hawkes Bay

The government has made the rebuilding of the railway
through to Wairoa and to Gisborne a “low priority”,
indicating that the government has little idea about the
needs of rail customers, regional development and how to
fight climate change.
The government have told these
communities that rail is too expensive and that the money
needs to go to making SH2 more resilient. TRAC national
coordinator Niall Robertson says that this is no more than
is expected from a National government who have a history of
prioritising road transport over rail. TRAC has no problem
with making SH2 resilient, but this should not be at the
expense of rail. Robertson adds, “Although the damage in
the Esk Valley looks disastrous and spectacular, the actual
cost to rebuild that line will be relatively cheap. Even the
line all the way to Gisborne would be relatively cheap when
all of the social, health and transport advantages are
factored into the rebuild”. Robertson adds, “... NZTA
would be saving millions each year on road maintenance costs
too”
A lot of work north of the Esk Valley has
already been completed by KiwiRail and beyond the Esk
Valley, there is very little damage to the track
now.
TRAC believes that government needs to get behind
real transport solutions for the regions and to get behind
transport climate initiatives. Robertson says, “So far
this new government seems to have no concept of
either”.
