Womens Refuge Prepares For Increase In Need Over The Holidays

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 10:25 am
Press Release: Women's Refuge

While it is a time of joy for many, Women’s Refuges across the country are preparing for the inevitable increase in need for assistance that comes with holidays.

Dr Ang Jury ONZM, Chief Executive of Women’s Refuge:

“Once again, this year has meant assisting thousands of women and children who are too unsafe to stay at home due to family violence. While we might all like to think that the holidays will be a time when people come together to share good times with the people they love, sadly our experience tells us otherwise.”

“We would like to think the holidays are a time where everyone can be kind to each other, however the reality is very frightening for many women and children across Aotearoa.”

“In recognition of this, Advocates will be working around the clock to make sure no-one is left needing support and safety over the holidays. We encourage anyone who is scared, unsure, or just has a question to please contact us.”

Last year, Women’s Refuge supported 4,905 women and children who reached out for assistance in December and January and unfortunately this number is expected to grow.

“With the current financial pressures creating additional stress, alongside spending weeks on end in close proximity to each other, in homes that are already unsafe, we fully expect these already unacceptable numbers to be higher this year.”

Women’s Refuge has also identified that needs of clients have expanded due to the cost-of-living crisis.

“We know we will need to provide support beyond what we have seen in the past. Women and children are needing to stay with us longer and are requiring more support around basics like food, clothing, and other essentials for an extended period.”

Women’s Refuge is asking generous New Zealanders that are in the position to do so to please help this December.

“We know a lot of New Zealanders are struggling this year, but if you are in a position to help, we would be so grateful to anyone who can donate, purchase a Safe Night, or drop off a gift at their local Warehouse store.”

Women’s Refuge partner Contact Energy has kicked off the campaign donating $50,000 or 2,500 Safe Nights.

“We are so thankful to Contact Energy and all of those generous New Zealanders who have already donated. This type of support means all the difference to women and tamariki who are in crisis.”

