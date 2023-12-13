Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Energy Resources Releases Briefing To New Government

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 10:59 am
Press Release: Energy Resources Aotearoa

Energy Resources Aotearoa has released its briefing to the new Coalition Government ‘Refocusing our energy future’. The briefing sets out the energy sector’s opportunities and challenges that the new administration is facing, and outlines the policies the sector would like to see implemented.

Refocusing our energy future makes several key recommendations including removing the previous Government’s 100% renewable electricity target, introducing a regulatory framework for carbon capture and storage, and resuming oil and gas exploration.

Energy Resources Aotearoa Chief Executive John Carnegie says:

"We are pleased to release our briefing to the new Government. It could not come at a better time. New Zealand is facing several challenges in the energy space, with recent reports showing how declining natural gas supply is threatening our energy security and collective prosperity. We need a secure and reliable energy system to deliver for all New Zealanders.

"Governments shouldn’t be picking fuel or technology winners. We need to use all natural energy resources and technologies available to us to power our economy, while enabling new sources of energy and emissions reductions technologies like carbon capture and storage. Sitting by while the country deindustrialises, living standards slip, households pay high prices for energy, and blackouts become the norm, cannot be our energy future.

"Our policy prescription would help unlock a prosperous future for New Zealand, with abundant, reliable, diverse and low-emissions energy to power industry and provide affordable energy for households, while allowing the ETS to do its job and deliver net zero emissions."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Carnegie says that contrary to previous policy settings, this path will not jeopardise New Zealand’s energy security.

"In 2018 halting offshore oil and gas exploration was touted as world leading. Five years on, we stand alone among developed countries, while also facing the likelihood of black outs. We may well soon be standing alone in the dark unless we can get the right policy settings in place to bring more energy online.

"The new Government has an opportunity based on sound evidence to set things right for all Kiwi consumers and businesses."

Recommendations include:

Dropping the 100% renewable electricity by 2030 target

Use the Energy Resources Sector Net Zero Accord as a platform for Government collaboration

Reverse the 2018 oil and gas exploration ban

Introduce an arbitration mechanism for oil and gas permit and license holders

Establish an enabling regime for carbon capture and storage projects

Address regulatory barriers to the uptake of biomethane, hydrogen, and biofuels

Implement the Energy Sector Industry Skills Action Plan

Refocusing our energy future is available to read here.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Energy Resources Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy

At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations. But if the aim is to atomise workplace relations and reduce them to the level of individual firms and individual workers (the way things were in the heady days of the Employment Contracts Act thirty years ago), then putting her in charge of proceedings makes perfect sense. More


Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at its impact. More


 
 
Government: Malicious Cyber Activity

NZ has joined the UK and other partners in condemning malicious cyber activity conducted by the Russian Government, says Judith Collins. Her statement follows the UK’s attribution of malicious cyber activity impacting its domestic democratic institutions and processes, as well as civil society organisations, to Russia’s Federal Security Service. More

Environmental Defence Society: Briefings for Incoming Ministers

The EDS has released its Briefings for Incoming Ministers in the new Coalition Government. It examines the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change, and oceans and fisheries policies, taking a deeper dive into each portfolio and setting out the EDS’ key asks of each Minister. More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 