NZ Catholic Bishops Give Copy Of Ethics Booklet To All Members Of The New Parliament

New Zealand’s Catholic bishops have given a copy of their new ethics teaching document to all 123 members of the recently elected 54th Parliament.

The bishops published Te Kahu o te Ora: A Consistent Ethic of Life in September.

Bishop of Auckland Stephen Lowe, the President of the NZ Catholic Bishops Conference, told the MPs in an accompanying letter that the document is a reminder that the political issues dividing the country are all connected.

“So too is the solution—a lens that sees all life as sacred taonga,” said Bishop Lowe.

“We in our respective positions as parliamentarians and bishops are expected to lead and make decisions for the common good. Each of us is also given a lot to read. Nonetheless we hope that you will find Te Kahu o te Ora is a worthwhile summer read and a resource to dip into as you reflect on the issues we face in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

