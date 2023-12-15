Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Energy Sector Well-placed To Advance COP 28 Outcomes

Friday, 15 December 2023, 9:50 am
Press Release: Energy Resources Aotearoa

New Zealand's energy sector sees the COP 28 outcomes as showing the real-world pragmatism needed for countries to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Energy Resources Aotearoa Chief Executive John Carnegie says:

"While these agreements set the global context for action, New Zealand is already well on the journey to our low emissions future thanks to our world leading Emissions Trading Scheme and the Energy Resources Sector Net Zero Accord.

"New Zealand’s energy sector is providing affordable and secure energy while reducing emissions. The recently-released update on the Energy Resources Sector Net Zero Accord showcases the emissions reduction progress."

Carnegie says that under the right policy settings even more emissions reductions will be able to be achieved.

"The Accord provides a platform to collaborate with the new Government to help it deliver the prosperous, innovative and thriving economy on which its decarbonisation efforts must be based. Further momentum will come from partnership, investment, and innovation.

"Our Accord, in conjunction with the ETS, will be critical to getting us to net zero emissions by or before 2050."

Carnegie says that while the ETS should be the main tool to get New Zealand to net zero emissions, the COP agreement further highlighted sensible, science-based ways that could help us reach net zero in a more affordable and less disruptive way.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"We are an outlier in the developed world for not having an enabling regime for carbon capture and storage. CCS is helping other countries towards their net zero emissions goals and should be urgently introduced here within our wider regulatory and emissions trading frameworks.

"We must remember that our collective global climate goals are long term. The resumption of oil and gas exploration will facilitate the massive uptake of renewable energy, and the decarbonisation of transport, while ensuring New Zealand’s energy security and resilience."

Carnegie says that the use of natural gas in conjunction with carbon capture is consistent with COP outcomes around secure and resilient net zero emissions energy systems and utilising zero and low carbon fuels well before or by around mid-century.

"In a similar vein to the new Government, the COP has explicitly recognised that fossil fuels play a role in facilitating the energy transition while ensuring energy security.

"New Zealand's energy sector is already doing the heavy lifting to transition to our low emissions future through the Accord and ETS. These are helping Kiwi firms and households adjust to their low emissions journey without the consequences of unjust, disorderly, and inequitable distortions that can be created by heavy-handed interventionist policies."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Energy Resources Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Independent Police Conduct Authority: Summary Of Findings – Complaints From Parliament Protest 2022

On 20 April 2023, the Independent Police Conduct Authority published ‘The Review: Policing of the Protest and Occupation at Parliament 2022’. In that report we outlined that we received 1,905 complaints relating to the protest. Of those we determined that 19 complaints required either a specific investigation or further enquiries to determine what further action should be taken... More



 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 