DoC's Grand Goodbye For Outgoing Boss: A Whale Of A Farewell Gift Spree!

The Taxpayers’ Union expresses deep concern over
revelations that Department of Conservation (DoC) spent
$5,159 on retirement gifts for its former director-general,
Lou Sanson.
Oliver Bryan, Investigations Coordinator
at the Taxpayers’ Union, said, “Whatever happened to the
usual whip-round of the staff? The cost of the parting gift
is staggering: it's more than a third of what was previously
shelled out for
. This clearly shows that the
organisation is still imbued with a culture of disrespect
for taxpayer money.
“The Department of
Conservation's lavish spending on retirement gifts is just
the latest in a series of tone-deaf and extravagant
expenditures by public agencies across the country. This
type of behaviour, which has become all too common in recent
years, demonstrates a disturbing lack of regard for the
public's money.
“At a time when New Zealanders are
facing increased financial hardships and struggling with the
rising cost of living, such wastefulness is not just
irresponsible, it's an insult to every taxpayer in the
country. It's high time this ended and the new Government
needs to get a handle on
this.”
