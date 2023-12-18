Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Minimum Wage Decision Early Test For New Government

Monday, 18 December 2023, 2:39 pm
Press Release: NZCTU

By convention, Cabinet would normally decide how much it will increase the Minimum Wage at Cabinet today.

“This will be an early test for this government, providing another another telling insight into the importance it places on supporting working kiwis” said Richard Wagstaff, NZCTU President.

“Ahead of the election, the coalition parties were all over the place on this issue – ACT was against any increases and National was muted. NZ First sought to increase it to $25an hour”.

“We know that the numbers of Māori, women, Pacific Peoples, disabled and other disadvantaged groups are over-represented among minimum wage earners. An increase to the rate makes a real difference to people on the poverty line.”

“These are also the very people doing it tough in a cost of living crisis and this Government has made it a priority to support people through these challenging times.

“In the absence of FPAs and large scale collective bargaining, the minimum wage is assuming greater and greater importance over time, as more and more Kiwis are employed on it”.

The previous government consistently increased the minimum wage, bringing it up from $15.75 in 2017 to $22.70 in 2023, a 44% increase overall.

In 2023, a full time minimum wage earner is getting $278 more a week than they were in 2017.

Treasury and the Reserve Bank are projecting that inflation will be 4.3% for the year ending 31 March 2024. This means the minimum wage needs to increase to at least $23.67 to ensure that minimum wage earners do not take a pay cut in real terms.

“We urge the Government to have a heart and do the right thing by those earning the least and maintain the momentum of the last few years – now more than ever that should be a priority,” said Richard Wagstaff.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Politics Of Nostalgia


There’s a thin line between “conservative” and “reactionary.” The former strive to retain the best of current practice, while the latter want to pull everything down and revel in memories that have been marinated in nostalgia. Clearly, we’re being ruled by reactionaries. They seem motivated more by what they want to cancel and destroy than by what they have the desire (or the competence) to build. The abolition of Fair Pay Agreements has been a case in point. As an act of destruction, it ranks with the scrapping of the smokefree legislation... More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 